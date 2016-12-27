Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday 27th December

The late Mai Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mai Kennedy (née Ryan), Mortlestown, Killenaule, on 26th December 2016. In the loving and tender care of staff of St. Anne's Ward St. Patrick's Hospital, Cashel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Jim and John, daughters Margaret (Skelly) and Mary (Cleary), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 7.30pm (approx). Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Powell

The death has occurred of Joan Powell, Knockmeal, Dolla, Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday 27th Dec. from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Killeen Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Killnanieve Cemetery.

The late Bridget Gleeson

The death has occurred of Bridget Gleeson (née Ryan), Lackamore Post Office, Newport, Tipperary, and Cappamore, Limerick, peacefully at her son Jim's residence Shanacloon, Cappamore, Co. Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and son Michael. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Elsie (Palmer), son Jim, son in law John, daughter in law Sheila, grandchildren Timothy, Alan, Eamon, Elizabeth and her husband Declan, great grandchildren, Jamie, Robert and Emma, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home, Newport, this Tuesday evening 27th December from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 28th at 11.30 a.m and burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Tom Kennedy

The death has occurred of Tom Kennedy, Tullaheady, Nenagh, on December 26th 2016, peacefully, at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, son John, daughter Elaine, brothers Michael, Martin, Paddy and Noel, sisters Eilish, Noreen, Maureen, Philomena and Sally, daughter-in-law Carol, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church on Thursday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Killeen Autism Unit.

The late John Lynch

The death has occurred of John Lynch, Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh on December 25th 2016 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving children John jnr, Michael, Patrick and Aisling, sister Marie, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning at 10.45am to Carrig Church for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Patsy O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Patsy O'Halloran, Railway Close, Kilsheelan, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Paula (Keating), Ciaran, Orla (Keating) and Nicola (McGhee). Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Meadhbh, Eve, Joe, Emma, Conor, Roisin, Darragh and Sarah, sister Therese (Connolly), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.30pm to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Timothy Marnane

The death has occurred of Timothy (Teddy) Marnane, St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, on December 25th 2016, in the tender care of the matron and staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary, predeceased by his sons Declan and Tim, daughter-in-law Mary; sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, son Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late John Joseph Leamy

The death has occurred of John Joseph Leamy, Carrigaline, Cork, and formerly of Cashel, on December 25th 2016, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne.

Beloved husband of Bridget and loving father of Adrian, Clare and David and brother of the late Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren Liam and Eva Beth, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Federica, sisters Anne, Eileen, Marion and Monica, brothers Patrick, Denis and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline on Thursday (29th) at 10.30pm for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Bessborough Day Care Centre, Blackrock, Alzheimer’s society of Ireland.