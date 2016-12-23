Tipperary deaths- Friday 23 December

The death has occurred of Mary Celino of Killballyboy, Clogheen, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her sons Dave and Rob, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Friday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hilda Cleary (née Guest) of Ballyluskey, Ardcroney, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving sons, Bill and Niall, daughters Fiona and Emer, son in law Joe Mullins, daughters in law Martina and Mary Rose, brothers and sisters, 9 cherished grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP Reposing at St Joseph's funeral home Borrisokane, Friday 23rd December from 4pm to 7pm, Funeral Mass Saturday 24th December in St Flannans Church Ardcroney at 11 am, burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Joan Kehelly (née O'Dwyer) of Castle Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Jerry. Deeply regretterd by her loving daughters Mary (Zakaria) and Imelda (Hardiman), grandchildren, Orla and Kieran, son-in-law Zak, sister-in-law Bidget O' Dwyer, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, this Friday 23rd December from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 24th December at 11am. Followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née O'Grady) of Kincora View, Ballina, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

Predeceased by her husband James, daughter Kay, brothers Paddy and Francie; sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Padraig, Sean, Liam, her daughters Agnes, Mary, Sadie and Ailish and her sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe, (Friday) from 4.30pm. until 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass (Saturday) at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in church grounds. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clarecare.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Kiely (Née Landers) of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, David and Seamus, daughters Breda, Carmel, Tina, Letty and Marion grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law,relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Kilbeheny on Tuesday, 27th December, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday 28th December for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of The Assumption Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery,Ballyporeen.

The death has occurred of Margaret Purcell (née Kennedy) of Ballykeeffe, Mungret, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Miko), brother Willie, sisters Mary (Boland) and Josephine (Kennedy). Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Gerard, sisters-in-law Pauline, Lucy and Eileen, her nieces and nephews and life long friend Eilish, other friends and neighbours. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (23rd Dec.) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Saturday (24th Dec.) for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.