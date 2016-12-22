Tipperary deaths- Thursday 22 December

The death has occurred of Carmel Binchy (née Jones) of Coleville Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a recent short illness that was prefaced by wonderful care at Acorn Lodge. Wife of her late beloved Jim and mother of her cherished late son David. Sadly missed by her sons Brendan and Jim, daughter Barbara, sisters Irene and Stella, daughter-in-law Ann, Liobhan and Fiona, grandchildren, nieces, relations and friends. Reposing at her son Brendan's home, Scotch Road, Cusker, Caherclough, Fethard Road, Clonmel on Thursday, 22nd December, from 5pm with family prayers at 7pm Funeral Mass on Friday 23rd in St.Peter & Paul's Church at 1pm, followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Catherine Kiely of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Deeply regreeted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Maura (Mary) Leahy (née Kelly) Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary

Wife of the late Lar. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary (Greene), Helen (Brennan) and Geraldine (Bourke), son Laurence, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, to arrive at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The death has occurred of Gerald Nihill of Scart, Roscrea, Tipperary and Leeds, England

Husband of Mary Gorman, formerly Clonan Avenue, Roscrea. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea this evening (Wednesday) from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.