Tipperary Deaths- Wednesday 21 December

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Breckenridge ofDerrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget. Sadly missed by his beloved children Michael and Scott, his brother Bob, and sisters Susan, Patricia and Donna, daughters-in-law Kathy and Debbie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday (21st.) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Thursday (22nd.) at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium prior to Cremation. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John (Sunshine) Carroll ofGriffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving father, Billy, Sisters Linda and Deborah, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Carroll (née Ryan) of Kilross, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband James, brother John, sisters Sr. Sheily and Josephine. Deeply regretted by her family, sons John, Matt, Mike, Vincent, William, Patrick and Thomas, daughter Mary Coleman (Tipperary), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Thursday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Lattin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Davie) Duggan of 25 Beechpark, Cahir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, daughter Caroline, sons Sean, Tony and David, brothers Joe and Seamus and the late Michael, PJ and Sean, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on tomorrow, Wednesday evening, at his son Sean's residence, 12 Beech Park, Cahir from 5pm until 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to St Mary's Church, Cahir for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in new cemetery, Cahir.



The death has occurred of Sheila Geoghegan (née Ryan) of 49 Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Annacarty, Tipperary

Beloved wife of Seán and much loved mother of Michael, Pauline, Peter and the late Frances, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers T.P., Andy and Martin, sisters Mary, Chrissie and Annie, sons-in-law Ciarán and Pat, daughter-in-law Kathryn, her nine grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 4pm on Wednesday (21st Dec.) with Rosary at 8pm.Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gertie Gibbs (née Buckley) of Figlash, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Gertie Gibbs nee Buckley, Figlash, Ballyneale Carrick on Suir and formerly of Kilsheelan. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Ballyneale Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.