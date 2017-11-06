Mooreabbey Milers AC shone bright at the most recent cross country competition, taking home an impressive haul of medals on the day. The event in question was the county juvenile relays and the masters cross country championships took place in Thurles on a beautiful dry, sunny but cold Winter's day last Sunday 5th. This event was hosted by Thurles Crokes athletic club and Mooreabbey Milers were represented in the juvenile relays for the first time in our club's history. Our teams included an u/10 boy's team, u/ 12 girl's team, u/12 boy's team and an u/14 boys team. They all put in fantastic performances over each 500m leg and did the club proud. Well done to Colm O'Shea, Ryan Cunningham, Ruairí Cunningham, Calum Compton, Lucy Martin, Roisín Carew, Caitlin Compton, Aoife O'Shea, Pádraic O'Brien, Sean Kinane, Tadhg O'Brien, Paddy Chapman, Niall O'Shea, Liam Carew, Robert Mullins and Oisín Fawl.

We had six representatives in the women's 4k masters race which saw a relatively large crowd taking part. It was a fast paced race from the start and Marie O'Shea was right up there for the majority of the race. Marie held out to take fourth place overall which was an excellent result. Mary Pyke put in a really good performance as did Tricha Blackburn, Mandy Parslow, Kathryn Hogan and Tricia Ryan. Marie won a silver medal in her category as did Mandy and Tricha. Kathryn won a well deserved gold medal in her category and helped Tricha and Mandy to a gold team medal in their category. Congratulations to all six ladies.

The substantial number of men had 7k to contend with in their race, around a snaking route on flat, dry ground. Stuart Moloney meant business right from the off by taking the race out at breakneck speed and he opened up and maintained a substantial lead for the entire race. Stuart yet again took the win in very convincing style. Barry Hartnett flew around the course for only his third cross country race ever, he seems to be taking a shine to this discipline. Tom Blackburn, a seasoned cross country runner was our next athlete to cross the line followed by Willie O'Donoghue, Kevin Lenihan, Ger Hanley, Paddy O'Shea, John Hayes and Paddy Bourke.

We were delighted to learn that Stuart, Barry, Tom and Willie had won the over 35 cup and gold team medal. Tom won a silver medal in his category as did Willie O'Donoghue. Ger Hanley won his first individual medal of this, his first cross country season with a bronze in his category. This was a very fruitful day out for the club.

Mooreabbey Milers AC will host the Munster juvenile uneven age and senior cross country this Sunday 12th in Galbally. Clubs from all over the province will converge on the village of Galbally for what is sure to be a very competitive and exciting event. The first race will begin at 11.30am in the field across from the national school and there will be a traffic management plan in place to limit disruption to the community. The very best of luck to all our club and county athletes who will compete in this competition.

Tricha Blackburn's Couch to 5k and 5k to 10k programme participants will host a remembrance run in Lisvernane on Saturday 11th consisting of a 5k and 10k distance. The run will begin at 10am, there is no fee but donations will be accepted towards the St. Vincent's Day Care Centre mini bus fundraising effort. All are welcome to attend.

Our training sessions take place every Tuesday and Thursday in the community field, Galbally, at 7pm. All are welcome to join us for the sessions which are facilitated by Tom Blackburn.