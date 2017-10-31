Mooreabbey Milers AC

It was a marvelous weekend of running on a marathon scale for the Mooreabbey Milers athletic club. From the 38th Dublin City Marathon to the county novice B cross country, our members gave it their all and more.

October 29th 2017 was to see the biggest ever Dublin City Marathon traverse the streets of the capital, with a record 20,000 people registered to take on this classic 26.2 mile road race. Many of our club members had registered months in advance in the hope of being part of this magnificent event which takes prominence on the Irish running calendar each year, some unfortunately succumbed to injury along the way which ruled them out but four of our men made it to the start line.

Robert Cunningham lined up for his third Dublin City Marathon, John Hayes and JT Ryan were ready for their second and Kieran Lees was taking on his first ever Dublin marathon. They would be remembering our friend and club mate, the late Michael Curley Cunningham who passed away in May, as they ran. Curley loved this race and had completed 16 Dublin marathons over the years. Months of commitment and dedication to training paid off last Sunday as they all completed the 26.2 miles in under four hours and in one piece on a sunny, dry Autumnal day with the support and encouragement of their families, friends and thousands of onlookers.

Kieran Lees, on his debut in Dublin ran an absolutely amazing time of 2 hours 43 minutes and was 80th out of almost 20,000 runners. He was delighted with his result and hopes that this was the first of many marathons to come. Robert Cunningham picked up an injury after around 10 miles but persevered and completed the race in 3.43. JT Ryan enjoyed the experience and cruised around the course in 3.47. John Hayes improved on his time from last year by over 6 minutes to cross the line comfortably in 3.49. Congratulations go to all four from the club, on such a wonderful achievement.

The county novice B cross country was held in Moyglass on the same day as the Dublin marathon and on the Bank Holiday weekend which affected the turnout. Mooreabbey Milers AC supported the event as best they could with five juveniles taking part and we had teams in the lady's and men's races also. Our juveniles enjoyed great success on the day with a win for Oisín Fawl in the boy's u/13s race, Niall O'Shea was 2nd in the u/15 boy's race and Lucy Martin was 3rd in the girl's u/11 race. Very good performances by Colm O'Shea in the boy's u/9 race and by Aoife O'Shea in the girl's u/13 race. Well done to all five on such great performances for the club.

The lady's race was 3k in length and was ran at a fast pace over a good course. Sarah Fitzpatrick ran an excellent race to finish in second place overall, followed by Martina Moloney in 5th and Mary Pyke in 11th position. This trio won a well deserved silver team medal also. The men had 6k to run and our first runner home for the club was Willie O'Donoghue in 4th place, followed by Kevin Lenihan in 5th and Ger Hanley in 9th. This brilliant team performance won them the silver medal for their efforts. Great running also from Paddy O'Shea and Paddy Bourke. Congratulations to all our athletes who ran over the weekend.

The next cross country will by the juvenile relays and the masters which will take place in Thurles on Sunday November 5th. The very best of luck to all those who will take part.

Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the community field, Galbally, all are welcome to join us.