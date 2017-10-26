Larkspur Park Tennis Club

Well done to everyone who took part in our Senior Club championships 2017.

In her speech Chairperson Margo Fogarty gave a special Thanks to Siobhan Murphy, the selectors committee and tennis captain Lucy Butler for organizing a great tournament despite the weather Margo also thanked the social committee and Arthur for running the BBQ.

Winners & runners ups

Ladies singles B winner Ciara Fogarty runner up Shonagh Spratt-Murphy

Ladies singles C winner Mary Barry runner up Michele Dunphy

Men’s singles A winner Bryan Fogarty runner up Jaco Oosthuysen

Men’s singles B winner Jp O’Connor runner up Aidan Ó Gormáin

Men’s singles C winner John Maher runner up Paul Moloney

Ladies doubles A winners Breda O’Connell & Shonagh Spratt-Murphy runners up Annie Ryan & Marie Walsh

Ladies doubles B - Leanne Fogarty & Christine O’Connor runners up Anne McCarthy Burke & Siobhan Murphy

Men’s doubles winners Joe Barry & Sean Hayes runners up Jp O’ Connor

Mixed doubles A winners Bryan Fogarty & Marie Cummins runners up James Hannigan & Catherine Fitzell

Mixed doubles B winners Raymie Ryan & Ger Anglim runners up Zane Everard & Naomi Campbell Congratulations to all. All members are reminded to put their name on the noticeboard for the Winter league closing on Nov4th.

Also bookings are now available on the Junior Noticeboard for the Tennisathon and sponsorship cards from Jaco and Michelle.

Finally, congratulations must go to Larkspur's newly crowned Irish Champion who won the recent Irish National Seniors Tennis Open men's singles (MS 45) which was held in St Anne's Waterford October 1st. Bryan Fogarty was also runner up in the men's doubles along with his partner Patrick McGrath. We are all very proud of Bryan.