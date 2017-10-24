Mooreabbey Milers AC enjoyed a spooktacular weekend of running in many locations around the country. Our juvenile members and their families came together to raise money for iCAN, the Irish Children's Arthritis Network, by holding a Halloween Fun Run in Aherlow last Sunday 22nd.

Both parents and children got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in scary and inventive costumes. The trail was decorated with items such as cobwebs, carved pumpkins and skeletons. Our stewards were made up of a scary mixture of witches in haunted houses, vampires hiding behind trees and terrible trolls under bridges.

All who took part had a frightfully good time while getting some exercise and raising money for an excellent children's charity. Prizes for the best dressed were handed out to Calum Compton, Ciara Hayes and Siobhán Kinane. Thanks to all those who helped make this event such a success.

Barry Hartnett set his sights on the challenge of completing the Mourne Skyline Mountain Trail race on Saturday 21st last. This 35k test of endurance was held on the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down in harsh weather conditions due to Storm Brian. As a result there was a high rate of attrition but Barry persevered through the tough conditions and the pain of an injured ankle to cross the line in 8th place overall. Congratulations to Barry on a brilliant performance.

An equally tough challenge was the Munster cross country championships in Co. Clare last Sunday. The venue was Clarecastle and the going was soft, to say the least. Despite the prospect of poor underfoot terrain, large crowds from clubs in the province descended on the venue to compete in the even age juvenile races, u/23 and novice races. Leah Quane put in an excellent performance in the u/14 girl's race to finish in 7th place. Sarah Fitzpatrick wasn't phased by this, her debut at a Munster cross country event. She ran a very well in the novices women's 4k race. Sarah finished in 20th position and 5th for county Tipperary. Willie O'Donoghue took part in the novice men's race which was by then, ran on very mucky and slippery ground. Willie ran a strong race to finish in 43rd place and he was the 7th Tipperary athlete to cross the line. Well done to all three on their performances.

Stuart Moloney traveled up to the National Sports Campus in Dublin for the AAI Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival last Sunday. Stuart was competing in the men's 6k race which included the categories of junior, senior and masters. The very best cross country athletes from all over Ireland and further afield were pitted against each other in this fiercely fast paced and competitive race. Stuart put in a masterful performance to finish third in the masters category and second in his age category of o/35. He completed the race in 24.36. Congratulations to Stuart on a very impressive performance.

Long hours of training have been put in by many of our members, leading up to one major event which takes place this Sunday 29th. The Dublin Marathon 2017 will be the biggest yet, with 20,000 determined runners hoping to complete the 26.2 mile road race in one of the friendlies marathons in the world. We would like to wish the very best of luck to all our members who will join thousands of fellow runners in Dublin this Sunday.

Mooreabbey Milers AC train every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the community field, Galbally. All are welcome.