The Evan Jones Memorial 5km Family run/walk takes place this bank holiday Monday 30th October at 12pm sharp in the Community Centre, Newport followed by a BBQ and fun for young and old.

Some special guests may also be around including the Sam McGuire cup and few local and national GAA stars.

Registration opens at 10am on the day; you can register on Sunday evening the 29th between 5pm and 7pm also at the community centre.

Be sure to get there early as there are lots of activities on for young and old including fancy dress and a kids disco afterwards.

There will be music from 10.30 and the warm up for the run will start at 11.30.

Plenty of prizes to be won on the day too including best dressed family, best dressed child and teenager.

All proceeds are going to St John’s Oncology Ward in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Keep an eye on our facebook page “teamevanjones” for further updates.