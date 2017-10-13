Running For Charity - Borrisoleigh Marathon Runners

Back: Paddy Ryan, Laura Burke, Donal Ryan, Pat Minogue, Joan Cummins, Caroline Hassett, Carol Treacy, Caroline Murray,

Front Margaret Meehan, Siobhan Carr, Noreen Treacy, Jacqueline Minogue, Teresa Murray, Teresa Coffey, Louise Higgins.

Missing from photo, Christy, Betty & Christine Slattery & Mary T Ryan.

This group of people from Borrisoleigh and surrounding areas are currently training hard in preparation for the SSE Airtricity Dublin City Marathon on Sunday 29 October 2017.

Most of the group will be attempting to run the 26.2 miles for the first time. When putting in such effort themselves the group decided to raise some monies for some worthy and local causes and have decided to run the marathon in aid of three such causes namely North Tipperary Hospice, and two young local boys, Billy Goulding & Sean Gleeson both of whom are in need of ongoing care 24/7.

Donations may be made directly to any of the participants above or alternatively donation cards are available in all the local shops and businesses. Any contribution no matter how small would be greatly appreciated.