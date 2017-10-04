Mooreabbey Milers make an impact at County Novice Cross Country Championships

Mooreabbey Milers AC made a notable impact on the county novice cross country championships in Turn Pike last Sunday 1st of October. Clubs from all over county Tipperary descended on the familiar venue for this, the first installment of the cross country calendar, hosted by Moycarkey Coolcroo AC.

Our club was delighted to have such a large group of juveniles taking part in the even age races from u/10 right up to the u/18 age categories. Leah Quane held off the challenge from behind to take gold in the girl's u/14 race. James Cummins held tough to cross the line in first position in the boy's u/18 6k race. Congratulations to all our juveniles including Erin Chapman, Ryan Cunningham, Padraic O'Brien, Colm O'Shea, Calum Compton, John Bradbury, Paddy Chapman, Tadhg O'Brien, Brian Cummins, Niall O'Shea, Ewan Cummingham, Aoife O'Shea, Caitlin Compton, Lucy Martin, Muireann Riordan and Sinead Blackburn. All did their club and families proud.

Seven Mooreabbey women toed the line for the 4k race which was held in dry but blustery conditions. Two of these were complete novices to the cross country scene, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Pauline Chapman were anxious to get their first race of this discipline under their belts. Marie O'Shea ran a fantastic race to take 4th place in a fast paced event. Sarah Fitzpatrick made her presence known with a very respectable 7th place finish. Mary Pyke helped the them to win the bronze team medal with only one point to spare over the next team. Running very well over the 4k also were Martina Moloney, Mandy Parslow, Pauline Chapman and Tricia Ryan.

A strong team of ten Mooreabbey men lined up to compete in the men's 6k race on good ground among many other clubs from the county. Barry Hartnett, who is more accustomed to running over 60k across trails and mountains , tried his hand at the challenge of cross country racing. He ran a great race to finish in 7th place overall followed by Willie O'Donoghue, Kevin Lenihan, Robert Cunningham, Ger Hanley, who is also new to cross country, Liam O'Donnell, John Hayes, Paddy O'Shea, Damien Holian and Paddy Bourke. Our top four men over the line earned themselves a bronze team medal for their efforts. Congratulations to all who competed on the day.

The next date for county cross country will be October 15th on home soil in Galbally. The Mooreabbey Milers AC will play host to the uneven age juvenile competition and intermediate championships.

Bjorn Downes traveled to Kilmacow in Co. Kilkenny last weekend for the St. Senan's AC open cross country races. He made quite an impression by crossing the line as the first junior. Congratulations go to Bjorn from all at the club.

John Frazer supported the popular fundraiser, Giving A Little Back for Breast Cancer, in Herbertstown, Co. Limerick on Sunday 1st. He ran very well in the 5k fun run.

Mooreabbey Milers AC were proud to present The Irish Hospice Foundation with a cheque for €1,000 following the success of the 2017 Cahir Half Marathon. Many thanks to all those who registered for the event which was held in glorious sunshine last July. Plans are already underway for the Cahir Half Marathon 2018, we hope to see a big turnout yet again next year.

Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the community field, Galbally.