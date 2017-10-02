Coolquill Athletics Club

On Sunday last 1 st October we headed to Two-Mile- Borris for the Co Even age and Novice Cross Country championships.

In the first race of the day we had Hannah Murray off in the Girls u10.

In the Boy’s u10 Cormac Boylan, Eoin Boylan, Liam Dunne and JJ Harding. In the u12 Girls Elizabeth Tye, Shauna Dunne, in the Boys u12 Colin Murray and Sean Kelly, in the Girls u14 Amy Kelly, Isabelle Corbett, Boys u14 we had James O’Sullivan and Kieran Murray. Well done to each and every Athlete that took part and we look forward to seen you all back out again for the Co Uneven that will be held in Galbally on Sunday 15th October.

In the Novice 6km event we had 6 Athletes taking part. Our leading man yet again was the Killenaule man William Stevens, here he went one place better that last year to come home in 2nd place and to claim the silver medal, William had to work very hard and going out on the last lap he went into 2nd place and held that position all the way to the finish line. Our next man home was Michael Carey in 20th place; it is great to see him back in action again for the coming season. Our 3rd man home was Brian Smyth putting in great effort to finish in 24th place. We had Mr reliable himself Matt Alexander coming home in 36th place and followed by Phil Hogan in 41st , Andrew Galloway in 44th place. Despite everyone’s best efforts we had to settle for 6th position in the team event. The next day out for us is for the Co Juvenile Uneven age and Intermediate Cross Country that will be held in Galbally on Sunday 15th October.

We would also like to wish William Stevens the very best of luck on the same weekend when he travels to Amsterdam to take on the Half Marathon, he will be looking to achieve yet again another personal best time. Juvenile continues every week so if anyone has any questions please do not hesitate to contact out Club Coach Marie Corbett on: 086 0539676.