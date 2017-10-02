Cahir Park Golf Club are Intermediate All Ireland champions

Wow! What an incredible month we’ve had at Cahir Park Golf Club, both hosting and winning the Munster title and then the All Ireland title.

Little did we think when heading to Malone Golf Club last week that we would come home eventual winners. In stormy conditions on Wednesday they beat Connaught champions Mountbellew in the preliminary round. Squeegees on the greens were a familiar sight and stopped play a few times. An early tee time Thursday against a strong Wicklow team didn’t seem to phase the girls, returning a 3/2 victory. And then to the final on Friday. Carton House and Cahir Park were neck and neck throughout. A convincing 7&5 win for Michelle Keating in the second match was counterbalanced by a win for Siobhan Plunkett on the 17th. Emma Fox and Joanne Quaid added another point for each team with the last match becoming the decider.

Carton House and Cahir Park were tied 2-2 and after both Patricia Browne and Ann McQuillan missed chances for victory at the 19th and 20th there was still no winner after four extra holes. Mother nature was the big winner as darkness descended and left the final match hanging in the balance until Saturday morning in the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields Finals at Malone. With rain falling in the gathering gloom, the managers agreed to suspend play and continue the match on the 23rd Hole. It was to take just one more hole however, and Patricia Browne sealed the win for Cahir Park on the 23rd green after an spectacular bunker shot.

The team were overwhelmed and touched by all the good wishes and support from club members who made the journey to Belfast, all the local clubs back home and particularly Doneraile Golf Club who rallied around the team for the last few holes at Malone. Lady Captain Rosemary Maher and Mr President Derek Runacres along with team manager Miriam Halley and team members were immensely grateful and were proud to bring back the All Ireland title to Cahir Park Golf Club and celebrated well into the night.

Thanks to all those who sponsored prizes for our recent fundraising classic for the Intermediate Team, Curtains and Blinds, Clonmel, Bob Fitzgerald hardware (Willie Morrissey), Murphy Candles, Cahir House Hotel, Tee To Green at the Golf Club, David Ryan PRO Cahir Park and Susan and Niall Carey. Also to all members who donated items for the raffle, played in the classic and came to the club house to welcome home the team.

Results

Thursday 28 September, 18 Hole Stableford Competition - 1st Catherine Coyne H/C31, 35 points

Fixtures

Thursday 5th, Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October, Hamper No.1, 18 Hole Stableford. No re-entry.