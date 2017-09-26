Mooreabbey Milers AC: Cross Country Season kicks off this weekend

Mooreabbey Milers AC had a quiet week last week compared to their usual busy schedule. Ann Cummins had been putting in the mileage over the last number of weeks in preparation for the Killarney 10 mile road race. All her hard work paid off last Saturday when she crossed the line in 1hr 33mins among hundreds of other runners down in the Kingdom.

Mary Pyke is a great supporter of the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon and she joined over 600 other women in Clonmel last Sunday for the 10k road race. Mary ran a great race and finished in 30th place in a time of 49.33.

Willie O'Donoghue supported the St. Joseph's foundation Walk, Cycle & Run fundraiser in Charleville last Sunday. He took part in the 10k race and won the race in convincing style.

This Sunday sees the much anticipated cross country season kick off with the county even age juvenile and novice championships as the curtain raiser. The event will be hosted by Moycarkey Coolcroo AC in Two-Mile-Borris in county Tipperary. Tom Blackburn has been tailoring our recent training sessions towards cross country running which is a completely different discipline to that of road or trail running. Our club had a very successful season of cross country running last year with one of the highlights being the success of the county senior team of Stuart Moloney, Kieran Lees, Tom Blackburn and Willie O'Donoghue who won the senior title on home soil in Galbally in December.

An energetic bunch of juveniles have been training twice a week since early September in preparation for the county juvenile even age competition this Sunday. The very best of luck to all our athletes who will take part in the event this Sunday.

Training is open to all who would like to join us on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field, Galbally. Tricha Blackburn had a very large crowd at her 5K To Better program which began last Monday. It will continue every Monday along with her beginners class at 7pm.