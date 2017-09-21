Charleville International Half Marathon a great success

Another Busy weekend in Sport and the weather did it’s part as it was cool and mainly dry. There were loads of runs and races and at this time of the year, the length of the races is getting longer in preparation for Dublin Marathon and the long list of international marathons all across Europe in the Autumn.

This weekend there was a marathon in Kilkenny, there was a half a full and Ultra trail marathon in the Glen of Aherlow all off roads on trails and fire roads. Also there was of course the Charleville International Half Marathon, The Charleville half has grown over the last few years which is a testament to the work that is put in by North Cork AC. Last year they broke the magic one thousand runners in the event and this year there were over 1400 runners registered for the event. In the last few years there was a large international flavour with runners from abroad winning but this year the event was won by John Travis who runs with Donore Harriers AC and the first Lady was Laura Shaughessy DSD. It is great to see home grown runners winning such events. For full results go to https://www.sportsplits.com/home/quickresults?clientId=74&raceId=338

Rob Heffernan our Olympian and most famous race walker started the race and presented the prizes to the winners. Rob stood into so many photos and was a pure gentleman he spoke with everyone and his wife and two adorable little girls were a pleasure to be around for the day.

Our first trail run of the Autumn is on this Saturday the 23rd of September at 10.00 am on the Cannon Sheehan loop to get there from Kilmallock take the Ardpatrick road from kilmallock and turn off to the right just over a mile up from Ardpatrick pass the Bike centre and go over the hill on the way down the other side of the hill about two miles from the bike centre the Carpark is on your right hand side. The run starts from here and is suitable for Couch to 5km runners at 7.4km it is very doable it isn’t a race so bring a friend and enjoy the route. We will have refreshments after and for more information check out our Facebook we have a map of the route up there and wear trail shoes on the day as the trail may be slippery.