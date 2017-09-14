Charlie O'Brien Scratch Cup for Lakeside Pitch & Putt in Templemore

The Charlie O'Brien Scratch Cup takes place this coming Sunday. Play will commence at 10.30am, last card at 11.30am and the Final 18 at 5pm.

The Juvenile Charlie will take place on Friday evening at 6pm. This is open to all juveniles under the age of 16 and to both members and non-members.

Entry fee for adults is €10 and just €3 for juveniles.

Mass for deceased club members will take place in the Sacred Heart Church this Saturday evening at 7pm. We encourage you all to attend in memory of those who have gone before us.

Well done to all who participated in the Inter-County Championships at Ryston last weekend. While not on the podium you all acquitted yourselves well and did your club proud.

The Credit Union sponsored nett matchplay continues this week so please get your games played on time.

The club dinner dance has been fixed for December 15th 2017 so please keep this date free.