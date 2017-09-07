Dundrum AC well represented at Cahir Meet & Train 5k Fun Run

CAHIR MEET AND TRAIN 5K FUN RUN

The Cahir Meet and Train 5k Fun Run was held on Saturday the 2nd of September. It was a challenging course with the first 2km uphill with head on winds. Followed by some rough terrain. We had 11 athletes take part. No times were recorded. First home for the club was Kevin McCarthy who was 4th Man, followed by his fiancée Laura Armstrong who was 2nd Lady. Also running were Tracie O Dwyer, Elaine Murphy, Mary Shanahan, Martina Butler, Colette Alley, Claire Ryan, Catriona Sadlier, Orela Blake and Michelle Crosse.

WEDDING CONGRATS

The club would like to congratulate club member Ali O'Connor on her nuptials to her husband Patrick O'Connor. The happy couple got married on the 12th of August in Graiguenamanagh Church, Co Kilkenny, followed by the afters in Mount Juliet. We wish you a healthy and happy future together as husband and wife.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm. We are currently making use of the bright evenings while we can and training is at the duck pond. Once we loose the light we will be returning to the track at the Scout Hall in Dundrum village.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training will recommence on Tuesday the 5th of September. Training will be every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Children must be 7 years of age.

Upcoming County Championships

The County 10 Mile takes place on Sunday the 10th of September in Ballynonty. Cross Country will return on the 1st of October in Turnpike, Two Mile Borris for the County Novice and Juvenile Even Age.