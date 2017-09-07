County 10 Mile Road Championships in Ballynonty

The last event of the County Road season takes place in Ballynonty on Sunday next, 10th September at 11am when the County 10 Mile Road Championships for both Men and Women will be held.

Athletes must be 20 years or older on the 31st December 2016 to be eligible to compete.

The County 10 Mile Championships is also a team event with four to score on the Men’s teams and three to score on the Women’s teams.

There will be Section A and B in both the Men’s and Women’s team events with medals for the 1st three teams in each section.

Medals will also be awarded to the top three finishers in the Senior Men, Senior Women, Men over 40, 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65, Women over 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

This is an ideal opportunity for Dublin City Marathon bound athletes to test their level of fitness over a good course.

Hopefully this fixture will be supported by all the Clubs in the County.

Cross Country season

With the County Road scene coming to an end with the County 10 Mile down for decision in Ballynonty on September 10th, all eyes will now turn towards the Cross Country season and these fixtures and venues were decided at a recent County Board Meeting.

The Fixtures are as follows:

1st Oct - County Juvenile Even Age and Novice Cross Country - Two-Mile-Borris

15th Oct - County Juvenile UnEven Age & Intermediate Cross Country - Galbally

22nd Oct - Munster Juvenile Even Age & Novice Cross Country - Clare Venue

29th Oct - County Juvenile "B" and Novice "B" Cross Country - Moyglass

5th Nov - County Juvenile CC Relays & Masters Cross Country – Thurles Crokes

12th Nov - Munster Juvenile UnEven Age & Senior Cross Country - Galbally

19th Nov - Munster Juvenile Inter-Club Relays & Masters Cross Country - Cork Venue

26th Nov - National Juvenile Even Age & Senior Cross Country - TBC

3rd Dec - Munster Juvenile "B", Junior & Intermediate Cross Country - Kerry Venue

10th Dec - County Junior & Senior Cross Country - Dundrum

17th Dec - National Juvenile UnEven Age & Novice Cross Country - TBC

31st Dec - County Senior & Masters Indoor Championships - Nenagh