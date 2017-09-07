Moycarkey Coolcroo AC
Daniel Ryan celebration night in the Horse And Jockey Hotel on Friday, September 8th.
Road Racing
Congratulations to Paddy Cummins who ran the Grange Fermoy AC 4 mile road race on Friday last. Paddy was first home in a time of 21.36. Well done Paddy!
Upcoming Event
The club are delighted to announce that there will be an evening in the Horse And Jockey Hotel on Friday Sep 8th to acknowledge the successes and achievements of Daniel Ryan. Everybody is invited to come along on what promises to be a terrific evening.
Training
Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8.
