William Blake said that great things happen when men and mountains meet, this was certainly the case when the men and women of Mooreabbey Milers AC met the mountains over the last weekend. From international duty to home soil ultra running our members represented the club with pride in a discipline that our club revels in, mountain running.

Ultra runner Barry Hartnett set himself the challenge of taking on The Kerry Way Ultra race which traversed the MacGillycuddy Reeks and Iveragh Peninsula, stretching along The Wild Atlantic Way and snaking it's way back to Killarney. This non stop trail and mountain race was a whopping 120 miles in length and began at dawn last Friday morning. Barry set a blistering pace from the start and a the hours passed it was apparent that he was on course to not just set a new course record but that he would smash it, all going well. He arrived back to Killarney, victorious and with a smile on his face. Barry recorded an unbelievable time of 22 hours and 33 minutes knocking several hours off the previous record. Congratulations to Barry from all at the club on such a magnificent achievement.

The World Masters Mountain Running Championships were held in Slovakia last weekend in sweltering heat. Competitors from all over the world descended on the mountainside village of Vrsatec for the much anticipated championships. Three members from the club traveled over to take part, along with friends from the Munster Mountain Running Association and IMRA.

Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Tricha Blackburn donned the green jersey to represent their country among the best mountain runners in the world. They did their club proud, putting in excellent performances overall. Tom finished 16th in his race, Tricha was 23rd and Willie was 18th. The Irish o/35 men's team retained their title, taking a gold team medal and the women's o/35 team took the silver team medal. Congratulations to all who took part.

The Munster Trail League came to an end on Sunday 3rd of September with an epic 19k race across the Nagles mountains in Cork. Nine of our club members finished off the league in style with Marie O'Shea running a great race to take the 3rd lady position. Great running over the mountains from Robert Cunningham, Ewan Cunningham, Marie O'Shea, Louise Rennie, John Hayes, Paddy O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Mandy Parslow and Jo Drea. Well done to all our athletes who have completed the league and taken part in yet another memorable and successful season on the trails and mountains.

Juvenile training will recommence on Thursday September 7th at 6pm in the community field, Galbally. It will continue each Monday from 7pm to 8pm and each Thursday from 6pm to 7pm. Trainers, Tom and Marie, along with help from Garda vetted parents will welcome all of our registered juveniles back to prepare for the upcoming cross country season which will begin in October.

Adult's training continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the community field also with a trail run taking place every Wednesday on the local hills and trails.