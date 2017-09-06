Kevin's 32 County Challenge comes to Tipperary

See him run in the Moyne AC 5k Run on 17th September

2017 marks a unique challenge in the life of Corkonian Kevin Donovan. Born and reared in Ballycotton, the running mecca of Cork, he could not but be influenced by the athletic community in the area. He wanted to embark on a fundraising initiative for the Cork Deaf Association and Irish Deaf Society and came up with the 32 County Challenge – running a race in each of the 32 counties of Ireland within one year. January 2017 saw the start of this unique challenge.

At the age of 5 he was diagnosed with specific speech disorder having struggled to express what he wanted to say and also not speaking very well. Kevin went to St. Columba’s School for the Deaf in Douglas where the then principal Sr. Pauline, and other teachers worked with him on his speech and grammar. Both improved significantly with Kevin developing enough confidence to attend mainstream secondary school and college. He always wanted to show his gratitude for his time spent in Douglas which represented a time of significant change for him. The 32 County challenge is his way of saying thanks to the deaf community.

His interest and love for running came from his late father who ran throughout the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Kevin was a very good sprinter in his younger days but through the Ballycotton 5 mile race he was hooked on distance running. His father would watch the runners go at the start of the race and would always make sure to be there to see Kevin crossing the finish line. He needed no further encouragement than this.

The races so far have been going well and are surpassing Kevin’s expectations. Having completed 29 races all over the Country varying from 5k to half marathon each has been a different experience with easy and hard courses thrown in. He has been touched by the reception he has been getting from everyone and particularly his wife, Mary, who has been at nearly all of the races and his family. His 30th race takes him to Tipperary where he will take part in Moyne AC’s autumn 5k on September 17th. Please come along and support Kevin in efforts to raise funds for both the Cork Deaf Association and Irish Deaf Association.

For more, search for “Kevin’s 32 County Challenge 2017” on Facebook.