New course record for Lakeside in Templemore

On the 10th of October 1992 Don Coleman set the new course record at Lakeside when he shot 13 under par in the Captain's Prize when playing a card with Patsy Heffernan.

Many marvellous players have pitched up and down the fairways of Cardens Gardens in the intervening quarter of a century but none matched Paper's score.

On last Friday evening Brian Cahill and Ronan Loughnane played a card in the Templemore Arms sponsored strokeplay.

With birdies flying in from all angles both players reached the 16th tee-box on 11 under and sensed something big was about to happen.

And it was the Drom man who seized the day when converting birdies on each of the last 3 holes giving him a back nine of 19 and an 18 hole score of 40 - the first man ever to shoot 14 under at Lakeside.

That was enough to give him the overall competition victory ahead of Stephen and Paul Shoer Jnr.

Thanks again to the Arms for their continued support of our local competitions.

Well done to Stephen Shoer, Bridget Shelley and Elaine Quinn who all captured titles at the County Matchplay Championships in Tipperary Hills last weekend.

Stephens victory was particularly notable as he saw off a local challenger in every round - not easy around the Hills.

Hard luck to Paul O'Brien and Michael Bourke who bowed out at the quarter-final stage of the Senior competition and to Paul Shoer Snr who made the Inter semi-finals before going down to Richard Swords.

The Credit Union matchplay is now up and running so please get your matches played on time.

Best of luck to Michael Fennell, Michael Bourke, Stephen Shoer, Mary Quinn, Bridget Shelley, Frances Ryan, Elaine Quinn and Martha O'Brien who will all don the blue and gold at Ryston next weekend in the National Inter County Championships.

Please note that the Charlie O'Brien Scratch Cup will take place on Sunday September 17th. Mass for deceased club members will take place in the Sacred Heart Church on Sat 16th at 7pm.