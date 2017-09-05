Larkspur's Senior Tennis Open - 298 players competing in sixteen events

Larkspur tennis enjoyed another successful senior open week culminating in some fantastic tennis played in the finals on Saturday (Sept. 2)

This year the open week started a day early on Thursday 24th to accommodate the increased numbers competing.

Entries for this year were up again with 298 players participating in 16 events.

Throughout the week the weather held up and it was great to see so many people sitting out enjoying the tennis and the mild weather.

Unfortunately, there was some heavy showers on finals day but this did nothing to dampen enthusiasm. Throughout the week, despite some intense rivalry there was plenty of enjoyment also.

Great credit is due to the hard working tennis committee and other club members, too many to mention, who gave so freely of their time to ensure such a well-run tournament.

There was no shortage of ‘masterchefs’ to man the barbeque all week and the hard-working team in the shop ensured there was plenty of tea/coffee and the pastries supplied by members available.

A special word of thanks must go to all the many local businesses who provided sponsorship, especially Bailey’s Bar & Restaurant who were the main sponsors again this year.

Much of the success of Larkspur Tennis club is down to the continued support from local shops and businesses which is greatly appreciated.

Before presenting the prizes, club chairperson Margo Fogarty acknowledged the success of the tournament and thanked all involved including the many participants from neighbouring clubs and those further afield who took part.

Larkspur open week has become a highly competitive sporting event but also a great family event and not to missed next year.

Final results are as

follows:

Division 1-2

MD: Winners: Shane Kirby & Mark Moloney

Runners Up: Brian Reidy & Maurice Reidy

WD: Winners: Ann Marie Darcy & Emma Mulqueen

Runners up: Lena O’Connor & Noelle O’Connor

XD:Winners: Shane Kirby & Elodie Ruelle

Runners up: Jaco Oosthuysen & Grace Durkin

Division 3

MD: Winners: Sean Looby & Shane Whelan

Runners Up: Arthur Fitzell & Daniel Murphy

WD: Winners: Claire Dawson & Laura Durkin

Runners up: Gillian Carragher & Caitriona O’Dwyer

XD:Winners: Rubert Heffernan & Laura Heffernan

Runners up: Jamie Keaty & Claire Dawson

Division 4

MD: Winners: Aidan O’Gorman & JP O’Connor

Runners Up: Justin Blackwood & John shanahan

WD: Winners: Margo Fogarty & Mariead Hayes

Runners up: Reidin Fogarty & Marie Holly

XD:Winners: Justin Blackwood & Michelle O’Meara

Runners up: David Gleeson & Ciara Fogarty

Division 5

MD: Winners: Tim Mounsey & Morgan O’Brien

Runners Up: Paul Moloney & Cormac O’Dwyer

WD: Winners: Doireann Kennedy & Mary Minogue

Runners up: Joan Breen & Mairead Ryan

XD:Winners: Sean Hayes & Josie Fitzell

Runners up: Diarmuid Crosse & Aine Crosse

Division 6

MD: Winners: Paul Moloney & Cormac O’Dwyer

Runners Up: Paul O’Donnell & Katis Rugys

WD: Winners: Shirley Real & Evelyn Whelan

Runners up: Noelle Craddock & Siobhan Murphy

XD: Winners: Liam Karol Flannery & Frances Cleary

Runners up: Paul Moloney & Carmel Cooney

Women’s Doubles 7

Winners: Ber Downey & Kathleen Farrell

Runners Up: Katie Archdeacon & Michelle O’Connor