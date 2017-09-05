Larkspur's Senior Tennis Open - 298 players competing in sixteen events
Tennis Tournament
Larkspur tennis enjoyed another successful senior open week culminating in some fantastic tennis played in the finals on Saturday (Sept. 2)
This year the open week started a day early on Thursday 24th to accommodate the increased numbers competing.
Entries for this year were up again with 298 players participating in 16 events.
Throughout the week the weather held up and it was great to see so many people sitting out enjoying the tennis and the mild weather.
Unfortunately, there was some heavy showers on finals day but this did nothing to dampen enthusiasm. Throughout the week, despite some intense rivalry there was plenty of enjoyment also.
Great credit is due to the hard working tennis committee and other club members, too many to mention, who gave so freely of their time to ensure such a well-run tournament.
There was no shortage of ‘masterchefs’ to man the barbeque all week and the hard-working team in the shop ensured there was plenty of tea/coffee and the pastries supplied by members available.
A special word of thanks must go to all the many local businesses who provided sponsorship, especially Bailey’s Bar & Restaurant who were the main sponsors again this year.
Much of the success of Larkspur Tennis club is down to the continued support from local shops and businesses which is greatly appreciated.
Before presenting the prizes, club chairperson Margo Fogarty acknowledged the success of the tournament and thanked all involved including the many participants from neighbouring clubs and those further afield who took part.
Larkspur open week has become a highly competitive sporting event but also a great family event and not to missed next year.
Final results are as
follows:
Division 1-2
MD: Winners: Shane Kirby & Mark Moloney
Runners Up: Brian Reidy & Maurice Reidy
WD: Winners: Ann Marie Darcy & Emma Mulqueen
Runners up: Lena O’Connor & Noelle O’Connor
XD:Winners: Shane Kirby & Elodie Ruelle
Runners up: Jaco Oosthuysen & Grace Durkin
Division 3
MD: Winners: Sean Looby & Shane Whelan
Runners Up: Arthur Fitzell & Daniel Murphy
WD: Winners: Claire Dawson & Laura Durkin
Runners up: Gillian Carragher & Caitriona O’Dwyer
XD:Winners: Rubert Heffernan & Laura Heffernan
Runners up: Jamie Keaty & Claire Dawson
Division 4
MD: Winners: Aidan O’Gorman & JP O’Connor
Runners Up: Justin Blackwood & John shanahan
WD: Winners: Margo Fogarty & Mariead Hayes
Runners up: Reidin Fogarty & Marie Holly
XD:Winners: Justin Blackwood & Michelle O’Meara
Runners up: David Gleeson & Ciara Fogarty
Division 5
MD: Winners: Tim Mounsey & Morgan O’Brien
Runners Up: Paul Moloney & Cormac O’Dwyer
WD: Winners: Doireann Kennedy & Mary Minogue
Runners up: Joan Breen & Mairead Ryan
XD:Winners: Sean Hayes & Josie Fitzell
Runners up: Diarmuid Crosse & Aine Crosse
Division 6
MD: Winners: Paul Moloney & Cormac O’Dwyer
Runners Up: Paul O’Donnell & Katis Rugys
WD: Winners: Shirley Real & Evelyn Whelan
Runners up: Noelle Craddock & Siobhan Murphy
XD: Winners: Liam Karol Flannery & Frances Cleary
Runners up: Paul Moloney & Carmel Cooney
Women’s Doubles 7
Winners: Ber Downey & Kathleen Farrell
Runners Up: Katie Archdeacon & Michelle O’Connor
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on