Templemore Lakeside Pitch & Putt

The Templemore Arms sponsored strokeplay has been extended to Sun September 3rd. It is shaping up to be a great finish with Stephen Shoer, Martin McCormack, Brian Cahill and Michael Fennell all bunched together at the top. The Club Matchplay is now underway so please get your matches played on time as Mother Nature will soon be turning out the evening lights.

Our annual Charlie O'Brien club Scratch Cup will take place on Sunday September 17th so please keep your diary free. The National Mixed Foursomes took place in Lucan last weekend. While not managing a place on the podium our three pairs played well on a challenging course. Well done to Conor, Sive, Mary, Alan, Michael and Elaine.

Photo shows sponsor Eamonn Grey presenting the Ladies and Gents Gross Matchplay trophies to 2017 winners Martha O'Brien and Michael Fennell. The club would like to acknowledge Eamonn's longstanding sponsorship contribution to Lakeside which first began in 1992. Long may our friendship continue.