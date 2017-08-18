All roads will again lead to National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on next Saturday and Sunday 19th and 20th of August when the cream of the crop in a wide variety of sports will contest weekend two of the Aldi Community Games National Finals.

Tipperary have a total of 21 teams and 70 individuals bringing the total to 183 participants going on their quest for further honour and glory. We wish them the very best of luck. Some are experiencing their first visit to Community Games All Ireland finals while others have already won medals or competed with distinction.

We hope everybody will have a wonderful experience and enjoy the weekend. County Secretary Joan Hogan has forwarded map anddetails of all events to Area Secretaries or they may be viewed on www.tipperarycommunitygames.com facebook.

Details of those competing are:-

ART Girls & Boys

U/8 Hannah Murray, Ballingarry, Alex Murray Mullinahone

U/10 Aileen Kennedy, Newport, Cormac Boylan, Ballingarry

U/12 Roisin Walsh, Mullinahone, Brandon Ryan Webster, Gortnahoe

U/14 Aine Carew, Lattin Cullen, Shane Maher, Borrisoleigh

U16 Hazel Reynolds, Silvermines, Ronan Coffey, St Peter & Paul’s

ATHLETICS Girls & Boys – Track Events

U8 60m Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan, Jay O’Gorman, Carrick On Suir

U8 80m Holly Kirby, Carrick On Suir, Oisin Kennedy, Newport.

U10 100m Emma Kennedy, Borrisokane, Tadgh McKeogh, Ballina

U10 200m Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey Borris, Archie McNamara, Ballina

U10 Hurdles, Saoirse O’Riordan, Roscrea, Joshua Simpson, Carrick On Suir

U12 100m Emma O;’Neill, Carrick On Suir, Killian Power, Carrick On Suir

U12 600m Ceola Bergin, Roscrea, Dara Kennedy, Newport

U14 100m Nessa Towey, Templemore, Kyle Dooley, Roscrea

U14 800m, Saoirse Walsh, Tom McCutcheon, Templederry

U14 Hurdles, Khya Lynch, Roscrea, James Sage, Templederry

U16 100m Ruth Allen, Newport, Darragh Murray, Templederry

U16 200m Rose Anne Fitzgerald, Carrick On Suir, Eoin McGrath, Newport

U16 1500m Emma Murray, Ballingarry, Robert Barton, Drangan Cloneen.

Field Events

U12 Ball Throw Jade Barry, Carrick on Suir, Callum Costello, Carrick On Suir

Long Puck u14 Michelle Flanagan, Moycarkey Borris, u12 Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara

U14 Long Jump Emma Grant, Templemore, Mark Carroll, Toomevara

U14 Shot Putt Ted Evans, Toomevara

U14 Javelin Roisin Hickey, Silvermines, Dillon Ryan, Moycarkey Borris

U16 Discus Anna Ryan, Moycarkey Borris, Jack Deane, Cloughjordan

U16 Duathalon Lucy Murphy, Cashel Rosegreen, J.P. Anglim, Cashel Rosegreen.

Relays

U10 Mixed Carrick On Suir

U12 Girls Roscrea

U12 Boys Newport

U13 Mixed Templederry

U14 Girls Roscrea

U14 Boys Templederry

U15 Mixed, Templemore

U16 Mixed Newport.

CYCLING

U12 Aoibhe Kelly, Roscrea,

U14 Saoirse Kelly, Roscrea,

HANDWRITING

U10 Marissa Meagher, Fethard Killusty, Micheal O’Rahilly, Fethard Killusty

U12 Jane McCormack, Lattin Cullen, Mark O’Meara, Fethard Killusty

MODEL MAKING

U10 Abigail Clarke, St Flannans/Bournea, Thomas Carroll, St Flannans/Bournea

U12 Conor Ryan, St Flannans/Bournea

U14 Leah Carew, Lattin Cullen, Robert Mullins, Lattin Cullen

U16 Denise Cullagh, Silvermines, Shane Carew, Lattin Cullen.

RECITATION

U16 Molly O’Mora, Newport, u12 Martin McCabe, Newport.

SOLO SINGING

U12 Aoife Mellerick, Newport, u16 Emily Hickey, Silvermines

SOLO MUSIC

U12 Robert Healy, St Flannans/Bournea

SOLO DANCE.

U16 Sarah Maher, Cashel Rosegreen,

TEAMS

U15 Culture Corner St Flannans/Bournea

U16 Group Music Newport

U16 Project St Flannans/Bournea

U14 Camogie Cashel Rosegreen

U13 Boys Handball Ballina

U10 Boys Indoor Soccer St Flannans/Bournea

U10 Girls indoor Soccer Moycarkey Borris

U16 Girls Pitch & Putt Silvermines

U12 Boys Soccer Newport

U12 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls

U14 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls

U16 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls