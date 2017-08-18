Aldi Community Games National Finals
Kaya Lynch, Roscrea u14 Hurdles
All roads will again lead to National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on next Saturday and Sunday 19th and 20th of August when the cream of the crop in a wide variety of sports will contest weekend two of the Aldi Community Games National Finals.
Tipperary have a total of 21 teams and 70 individuals bringing the total to 183 participants going on their quest for further honour and glory. We wish them the very best of luck. Some are experiencing their first visit to Community Games All Ireland finals while others have already won medals or competed with distinction.
We hope everybody will have a wonderful experience and enjoy the weekend. County Secretary Joan Hogan has forwarded map anddetails of all events to Area Secretaries or they may be viewed on www.tipperarycommunitygames.com facebook.
Details of those competing are:-
ART Girls & Boys
U/8 Hannah Murray, Ballingarry, Alex Murray Mullinahone
U/10 Aileen Kennedy, Newport, Cormac Boylan, Ballingarry
U/12 Roisin Walsh, Mullinahone, Brandon Ryan Webster, Gortnahoe
U/14 Aine Carew, Lattin Cullen, Shane Maher, Borrisoleigh
U16 Hazel Reynolds, Silvermines, Ronan Coffey, St Peter & Paul’s
ATHLETICS Girls & Boys – Track Events
U8 60m Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan, Jay O’Gorman, Carrick On Suir
U8 80m Holly Kirby, Carrick On Suir, Oisin Kennedy, Newport.
U10 100m Emma Kennedy, Borrisokane, Tadgh McKeogh, Ballina
U10 200m Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey Borris, Archie McNamara, Ballina
U10 Hurdles, Saoirse O’Riordan, Roscrea, Joshua Simpson, Carrick On Suir
U12 100m Emma O;’Neill, Carrick On Suir, Killian Power, Carrick On Suir
U12 600m Ceola Bergin, Roscrea, Dara Kennedy, Newport
U14 100m Nessa Towey, Templemore, Kyle Dooley, Roscrea
U14 800m, Saoirse Walsh, Tom McCutcheon, Templederry
U14 Hurdles, Khya Lynch, Roscrea, James Sage, Templederry
U16 100m Ruth Allen, Newport, Darragh Murray, Templederry
U16 200m Rose Anne Fitzgerald, Carrick On Suir, Eoin McGrath, Newport
U16 1500m Emma Murray, Ballingarry, Robert Barton, Drangan Cloneen.
Field Events
U12 Ball Throw Jade Barry, Carrick on Suir, Callum Costello, Carrick On Suir
Long Puck u14 Michelle Flanagan, Moycarkey Borris, u12 Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara
U14 Long Jump Emma Grant, Templemore, Mark Carroll, Toomevara
U14 Shot Putt Ted Evans, Toomevara
U14 Javelin Roisin Hickey, Silvermines, Dillon Ryan, Moycarkey Borris
U16 Discus Anna Ryan, Moycarkey Borris, Jack Deane, Cloughjordan
U16 Duathalon Lucy Murphy, Cashel Rosegreen, J.P. Anglim, Cashel Rosegreen.
Relays
U10 Mixed Carrick On Suir
U12 Girls Roscrea
U12 Boys Newport
U13 Mixed Templederry
U14 Girls Roscrea
U14 Boys Templederry
U15 Mixed, Templemore
U16 Mixed Newport.
CYCLING
U12 Aoibhe Kelly, Roscrea,
U14 Saoirse Kelly, Roscrea,
HANDWRITING
U10 Marissa Meagher, Fethard Killusty, Micheal O’Rahilly, Fethard Killusty
U12 Jane McCormack, Lattin Cullen, Mark O’Meara, Fethard Killusty
MODEL MAKING
U10 Abigail Clarke, St Flannans/Bournea, Thomas Carroll, St Flannans/Bournea
U12 Conor Ryan, St Flannans/Bournea
U14 Leah Carew, Lattin Cullen, Robert Mullins, Lattin Cullen
U16 Denise Cullagh, Silvermines, Shane Carew, Lattin Cullen.
RECITATION
U16 Molly O’Mora, Newport, u12 Martin McCabe, Newport.
SOLO SINGING
U12 Aoife Mellerick, Newport, u16 Emily Hickey, Silvermines
SOLO MUSIC
U12 Robert Healy, St Flannans/Bournea
SOLO DANCE.
U16 Sarah Maher, Cashel Rosegreen,
TEAMS
U15 Culture Corner St Flannans/Bournea
U16 Group Music Newport
U16 Project St Flannans/Bournea
U14 Camogie Cashel Rosegreen
U13 Boys Handball Ballina
U10 Boys Indoor Soccer St Flannans/Bournea
U10 Girls indoor Soccer Moycarkey Borris
U16 Girls Pitch & Putt Silvermines
U12 Boys Soccer Newport
U12 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls
U14 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls
U16 Mixed Skittles St Peter & Pauls
