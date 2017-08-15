Mooreabbey Milers AC made light work of the mighty mountain that is Galty Mor last Sunday in the finale of the Munster and Irish Championships. Competitors had come from all over Ireland for this 11k race which is seen as one of the toughest on the calendar with the three peaks of Cush, Galty Beag and Galty Mor to scale plus the torture of having to revisit Galty Beag and Cush on the way back. The Irish championship was to be decided in this race so tensions were high as the 62 strong field of hardy mountain runners set off from the base of Cush with the sun blazing down on them.

Both Brian Furey of Rathfarnham AC and Jason Keogh of Crusaders AC needed a win to secure the title of Irish champion. Brian Furey led the race all the way to the summit and back but with just 200m to go Jason Keogh mustered the energy to catch and pass him. It was a nail biting sprint down the rocky track to the finish line with Jason Keogh crossing the line just one second ahead of Brian. Agony for Brian but elation for Jason. They both set a new course record of 1 hr 21 minutes in the process. Bernard Fortune from Wexford was third.

Cathy Wyse from Dublin ran a very strong race to cross the line as first lady claiming the title of Irish Women's Champion for 2017. Our own Mary-Louise put in an excellent performance to take second place an she is now the Munster Women's Champion for 2017. She has also won the Munster League this year. Congratulations Mary-Louise from all in the club on a fantastic season all round. Paulette Thompson from Northern Ireland was the third lady to finish.

Tom Blackburn ran very well on a mountain that he knows like the back of his hand. He finished in 10th place and was first in his category. Robert Cunningham knocked ten minutes off his time from last year and finishing in 19th place. Kevin Lenihan ran very well in this, his first time taking part in this race as did Paddy O'Shea who thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Tricha Blackburn ran very well and was first in her category. Congratulations to all our runners and to the volunteers who were made up of mostly Mooreabbey Milers members.

The final Wednesday night MMRA race took place in the Comeraghs in the picturesque Nire Valley last week with beautiful blue skies setting off the landscape. Tom Blackburn had an excellent race to finish 3rd with Robert Cunningham 11th and Ewan Cunningham Cunningham 13th. Mary-Louise Ryan was the first lady yet again. Mary Pyke and Mandy Parslow ran good races on the night too. Ryan and Ruairi Cunningham enjoyed the kids fun run along the trails of the Comeraghs too.

Willie O'Donoghue continued his good form with an excellent performance in The Streets of Galway 8k last Saturday. He recorded a fine time of 29.55 and he was first in his category also. Mary Pyke took part in the Galtee Runners 8k last Friday night recording a good time of 38.42.

Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday in the community field, Galbally at 7pm. Best of luck to all those taking part in the popular Glen 5k this Saturday 19th in Lisvernane. We will be out on the trails of Aherlow each Wednesday evening as we prepare for the MMRA Loop De Loop half, full and ultra marathon which is coming up on September 16th.