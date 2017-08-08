Mooreabbey Milers AC - Tountinna 6.5k

Mooreabbey Milers AC have been enjoying their running and racing throughout the summer with numerous podium results and great performances all round.

The Cratloe Woods trail race on July 26th drew a very large crowd to the county Clare woods. Ten Mooreabbey Milers were among almost 100 competitors taking part in the 8k Munster League race. Tom Blackburn had a good race finishing in 7th place with Mary-Louise Ryan the first lady to cross the line. Next home for the club were JT Ryan, Robert Cunningham, Damien Holian, Ewan Cunningham, Marie O'Shea was 3rd lady, Mary Pyke, Tricha Blackburn and Jo Drea. Well done to Ryan and Ruairi Cunningham who took part in the kids' fun run too.

The following Wednesday saw the league move to Tountinna near the village of Ballina in Tipperary. This tough 6.5k race gave runners stunning views across Lough Derg if they took the time to raise their heads from the rocky path. Tom Blackburn ran well to take 5th place overall, Mary-Louise Ryan continued her good for to finish as the first lady again. Also running well for the club were JT Ryan, Ewan Cunningham, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Louise Rennie, Mandy Parslow, Tricha Blackburn and Jo Drea. With just two races left in the Munster League it looks like Mooreabbey Milers will take a few of the top positions.

Congratulations to Willie O'Donoghue on his win in the Caherconlish 5k on July 30th. He won in a time of 17.46. Mary-Louise Ryan also took part with her daughters Tessa and Kitty.

Robert Cunningham has yet again being scaling more of Ireland's highest mountains as he bids to complete the Irish Championship for 2017. Already this year he has ran up Carrauntoohil in Munster, Croagh Patrick in Connaught and on July 29th he ran well in the Lug na Coille race in Leinster. He currently stands at 7th in the championship with the mighty Galty Mor race to decide the winners of the championship this Sunday 13th. Best wishes to all from the club who will take part.

Congratulations to Stuart Moloney who is getting back on form as he came 3rd in the 5000 meters race in Templemore on Sunday July 30th. He also had a great win the Clogheen Festival 5k which took part on Thursday 3rd of August. In this race Willie O'Donoghue was first in his category and Ger Hanley was third in his. Well done to all.

The second last race of the MMRA Munster Championship was held on the Cork Kerry border on The Paps on Sunday 6th last. The weather was miserable with heavy rain, wind, very low cloud and mist leading to very poor visibility for the duration of the 9k race. Running very well despite these testing conditions were Tom Blackburn, Ewan Cunningham, Kevin Lenihan, Robert Cunningham and Tricha Blackburn. Mary-Louise Ryan put in a great performance to cross the line as first lady which sets her up nicely for the last championship race of the year on Galty Mor this Sunday.

Training is ongoing throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field, Galbally.