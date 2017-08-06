Cashel Boxing Club, & Youth Club

Cashel Boxing Club held a most successful summer camp last week in conjunction with Cashel Youth club.

The students of the ancient art convened at Cashel King Cormacs GAA centre in Leahy Park and from Monday they practiced their footwork, learned manoeuvres, shoulder tagging, jabbing, padwork and bagwork as well as some circuit training.

The students learned quickly under the watchful guidance of their excellent coaches Philip O Callaghan, Petra Elftorp and the great Sr Mary Walsh. The sessions were very enjoyable and the boxers progressed through the skills and learned a lot in a short space of time.

The benefits were manifold. The students learned new skills in a fun environment and became confident using their new skills. It was a fun filled experience for all who took part.

Many thanks to Catherine Doyle McMahon, Sr Mary Walsh and all those who helped make the summer camp a massive success.