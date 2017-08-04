Medals for Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes Roisin, Daire and Sophie

Munster B Track and Field Championships

Some of our athletes had the opportunity to compete at Munster level this weekend with Tipperary as the location and Templemore Athletic Club the venue.

First up was Rosin Heffernan in the U9 60m sprint, Roisin ran with great spirit and finished in a time of 12.04. Later as County Champion in the Javelin she threw 8.00m bagging her bronze and her first Munster medal. Well done Roisin.

Sophie Coughlan competed in the 60m sprint and advanced from 4 heats to the semi finals in a time of 10.10s but wasn’t enough to qualify for the final. Daire O’Donnell also ran in the U11 60m sprint and advanced to the finals where he gave everything he had to come out on top and win gold in a super time of 9.33s.

Both Sophie and Daire who are County Champions in the 600m lined up amongst some great talent in the U11 event Daire claimed bronze in a time of 2.01 and Sophie won gold in a superb time of 1.59 and a PB for her.

Well done to our athletes, their parents and coaches for making it another great day for Moycarkey Coolcroo AC

National Senior Track And Field Championships Morton Stadium

Daniel Ryan put on the Moycarkey Coolcroo singlet for the first time as a senior athlete and competed in the Senior Mens 110Mh at the National Event in Santry. Having broken many records at juvenile level he ran his first Senior Championship race in a brilliant time of 14.77s winning him bronze. Well done Daniel.

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Annual Road Race

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC will once again host their annual road race on Friday August 18th at 7.30pm. This is a flat 5K circuit and will suit most people and one might even be able to improve on their PB.

Prizes for the first three men and first three women home and the entry fee is 10EURO.

Registration is from 6.30pm at The Moycarkey-Borris Community And Sports Centre in Littleton.