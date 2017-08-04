Dundrum AC athletes compete in Piltown 10k

PILTOWN 10K

The Piltown 10k was held on Friday the 28th of July in Piltown, Co Kilkenny. It was the last of races in the 3 Counties Challenge. We had 4 athletes compete. Conditions weren't great with blinding sunshine and a lot of head on wind in the second half of the race. First home for the club was 28th Eamon Morrissey 41:44, next was 41st Laura Armstrong 43:13 and was 4th Lady, 92nd Christina Fryday 55:49 and was 3rd O40 Lady, 93rd Elaine Murphy 56:59 and was 2nd O45 Lady and debuting over the 10k distance was 94th Mary Shanahan 57:22.

IRON DISTANCE OUTLAW TRIATHLON

On Sunday the 23rd of July Ruaidhri Devitt of the Tipperary Tri and Dundrum AC travelled to the Iron Distance Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham which consisted of a daunting 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a 42km run. Ruaidhri has competed in several triathlons over the years including five half Ironman events. Ruaidhri had an excellent swim completing the distance in 61 minutes with an average pace of 1:35 per 100M. The cycle took him 5 hours and 44 minutes with an average pace of just over 32km/h. The last leg which was a marathon run took him 4 hour and 13 minutes. Ruaidhri was delighted with his overall finishing time of 11 hour and 13minutes. Congratulations on such a huge achievement. Ruaidhri is now a Ironman and his wife Claire Devitt also completed the Ironman last year. A great achievement for a husband and wife.

MUNSTER 'B' TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Saturday the 29th of July we had 13 juvenile athletes competing in the Munster ‘B’ Track and Field in Templemore. We had some fine performances but no medals on the day. Best results were 4th place finishes for Aidan Skeffington in the final of the U/12 60m and Mary Ellen Holmes 4th in the U/11 Turbo javelin. We had a fine 5th place finish for Shannon O’Grady in the U/11 60m final where she had to come through first rounds and semi finals. There was also two 5th place finishes in the finals of the U/9 60m and 300m for Sophie Moynihan. Niamh Buckley was 5th in the U/11 turbo javelin. Millie Kelly and Tadgh O’Donnell competed well in their respective U/12 600m races. Abbie Horgan made the final of the girls u/9 60m. Belle Kelly and Nessa Dwan ran well in the U/9 60m and 300m. Ruby Kelly, Cathal Heney and Tommy O’Connor competed well in the U/10 long jump and 500m. Well done to all. This now finishes our athletes for the track season. We will be back for cross country in Setember.

WILD AIR RUN

The Wild Air Run was in Fota, Cobh, Co Cork on Saturday the 29th of July. It's a 5k course which includes bouncy castles and slides. Club member Laura Armstrong had this fun run as part of her hen party with club member Linda Grogan and Thurles Crokes AC member Carmel Fitzgibbon. The girls had a great day out.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training is now finished for the summer and will restart in September for the Cross Country season.