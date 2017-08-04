Moyne AC's Dylan wins Gold at Munster B Track and Field Championships

Munster “B” Track & Field Championships

Our four athletes who travelled to Templemore on Saturday last for the Munster “B” Track & Field Championships gave it their all on the track and on the field returning with one gold and one silver medal both won by Dylan McLoughlin.

It was Dylan who was again the star of the show winning the Boys U/16 800mts with a great display of front running, crossing the line in 2.16.01 just a couple of seconds outside his pb. He also took part in the U/16 Long Jump and despite some technical difficulties still came away with a silver medal leaping 4.39mts to finish second.

First into action on the day was Sean Boland who competed in the Boys U/10 Long Jump. In a very competitive event he had three fine jumps, the best of which was 3.16mts and this saw him finish in 8th place overall.

Then came Alana Spillane in the Girls U/10 500mts where she kept pace with the leaders throughout only to be run out of the medals in the final 80mts to finish 7th overall in a time of 1.47.65.

Our final athlete to compete on the day was Saoirse Doran, who despite a nasty foot injury, put it all behind her to run a superbly contested race.

In with a great shout of a medal throughout the race she fought gamely to the line to finish 6th overall in 2.07.20.

Well done to all four athletes on being a credit to their families and the club.

National Track & Field League

Lorraine Healy once again represented Tipperary in the National Track & Field League with the second round held in Templemore on Sunday.

Selected to compete in the 1,500mts she produced a great performance to finish 5th overall and more importantly 3rd in the Premier Division for Tipperary in a new personal best time of 5.06. The points earned certainly helped the Tipperary cause on the day. Well done Lorraine.

Cross Country Training

It’s that time of the year again when we begin to think ahead for the forth coming cross country season which commences in October.

Training will re-commence this week with sessions taking place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 7.30pm for all athletes from 11 years of age and older only.

Anyone interested and wishing to compete in cross country should try to attend these sessions.

Track Time Trials

A very successful track time trail was held early in July and is now being held again on Tuesday 15th August at 7.30pm.

Events covered this time are the 100mts, 400mts and Mile with those taking part picking two out of the three races.

All club athletes, male and female, aged 15 and upwards are invited to come along on the night and be timed for their relevant events.

Gym

The club gym has closed for the next month or so for the holiday season. Details of re-opening times and days will be updated on the club website in the coming weeks.

Autumn 5k

The club are hosting our autumn 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sunday 17th September at 12 noon over our usual Burma Route. We would like to see all our senior and junior athletes, both male and female, take part and support the club. Now is the time to get in shape and put in some training for the event which comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the forthcoming cross country season and is an ideal warm-up for those competing in the County Championships.