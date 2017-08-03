Success for Thurles CBS athlete Liam McDonagh at Schools International Track and Field Championships

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC and Thurles CBS athlete, Liam McDonagh recently completed his most successful season earning his first Ireland vest and claiming a silver medal, representing Thurles CBS and Ireland Schools in the 3,000m race walk at the 2017 SIAB Track and Field championships in Santry.

The sixteen year old Moycarkey Coolcroo AC athlete successfully retained his National indoor and outdoor titles, extending his medal tally to include seven consecutive national club titles and remain undefeated in all county, provincial and national club competitions since 2014, over distances from 1,000m to 3,000m. This year, Liam also won his first senior county club titles, winning both the indoor and outdoor county championships.

The Thurles CBS Junior Cert student, retained his East Munster and Munster Intermediate schools titles over 2,000m. Liam also claimed the silver medal at the Irish Schools championships in Tullamore. Liam’s performances helped Thurles CBS win the best Intermediate Boys school titles at the East Munster, Munster and All Ireland Schools T&F championships. Liam was selected to represented Thurles CBS and Munster schools at the 2017 Tailteann Games Interprovincial Schools championships, where he won the silver medal over 3,000m. These achievements qualified Liam to represent Ireland at the Schools International (SIAB) competition in Santry, where he won the silver medal over 3,000m.