Scores being kept under lock and key at Lakeside Pitch & Putt Templemore

The first 36 holes of the Captains Prize competition is well underway but with the scores being kept under lock and key until next Saturday morning, nobody is quite sure who is in front.

The word on the street is that Michael Bourke is ahead by a nose but with Grandad, Bridget Shelley and Anto Maher all pitching well it's anyone's game.

Dom Wixted and Connie Maher were seen in deep conversation at the back of the clubhouse on Sunday evening - perhaps it's the turn of the veterans to claim victory.

The second 36 takes place on Saturday morning with an 11am start.

As all players will go out in according to their score we ask everyone to be in attendance at 10.45am.

Congratulations to Martha O'Brien who defeated Mary Quinn to claim the Grey's matchplay title while in the Plate final Bridget Shelley defeated Josie McCormack. Thanks once again to Eamonn for his continued support of our local competitions.

The Captains outing heads for Galway this year on October 15th which will see us visit the Mellows course. Anyone interested in travelling please contact Josie or Tommy.