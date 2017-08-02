Templemore Ladies Golf: New format a tremendous success

Last week was a busy week at Templemore Golf Club as members competed in both the Ladies and Men's Captain's Prize.

The new format was a tremendous success and ran as Captain's week, starting on Sunday 23rd with a champagne scramble and culminating on Sunday 30th with the final 18 hole competition for the Ladies and the 9 hole play off for the Men.

The Ladies competition began on Monday with the 9 hole Senior/Beginners and the sun continued to shine on Tuesday 25th for the first 18 of the 36 hole stroke competition for Josie's prize.

Some fantastic scores were returned with Lorraine Bourke as leader in the Clubhouse with a 63 nett, Kathleen Maher, Sara Hearne and Shiela Delaney were following close behind with many others in close contention and the stage was set for an exciting day on Sunday.

The weather was not as kind to us on Sunday but that didn't hinder the efforts of our leaders, Lorraine once again played superb golf with a nett score of 60 and emerged a very popular winner of the coveted prize. It was particularly nice as the beautiful prize was presented by her mother.

The complete results were:

9 Hole Senior/Beginner

1st Breda Murphy

2nd Mary Nolan

3rd Sally Kilcommons

36 hole stroke Lady Captains Prize

1st Lorraine Bourke (28) 123

2nd Shiela Delaney (13) 138

3rd/Gross Kathleen Maher (13) 166

4th Sara Hearne (31) 140

5th Mary Lou Carroll (19) 142

Past Captain Sadie Tynan (17) 145

7th Kathleen Hennesey (36) 148

8th Ann O Rourke (23) 150

1st 18: Deirdre Dunne (30) 71

2nd 18: Ann Kenny (30) 75

Best 36: Mary Butler 152

Champagne Scramble:

Kathleen Hennessey & Tom McGrath

There was a large turnout for the Captains Social Mixed on Wednesday 26th. It was lovely to welcome our visitors including both Captains and a group of ladies from Rathdowney Golf Club.

The results from this competition were:

1st: Pat O'Connell, Jerome Ryan and Lily Graydon.

2nd: Kathleen Maher, Mary Moore and Dinny Tuohy.

3rd: Declan Kelly, Josie Bourke and Mary O'Connor.

The presentation of all prizes took place in the Templemore Arms on Sunday night. With music songs and dancing, the singing talent in our club appears to be going from strength to strength whatever about the Golf !!.

The course was in excellent condition throughout the week - our thanks to the green keeper and to the great work done by our voluntary groundsmen.

Thanks also to the members who assisted in catering and preparation for the events and to Murphy's who provided the catering on Sunday.

Our thanks to Josie and her family for all the hospitality shown to us throughout.

In conclusion, congratulations to our Captains and to all the prize winners and thank you to Josie and Martin for presenting such wonderful prizes.