Dundrum AC busy from Tipperary to Cork

CLERIHAN 5 MILE

THE Clerihan 5 Mile was held on Friday the 14th of July. Conditions were warm over this challenging course. We had one athlete compete. Only 5 days after her Cahir Half Marathon win Linda Grogan placed 18th overall and 3rd Lady in 32:08.

YOUGHAL AC 5K

The Youghal AC 5k was held on Thursday the 13th of July. Five club members made the trip to the coastal town in Co Cork.

It was a flat fast course with one small hill. Weather conditions were mixed with dead heat in certain parts and head and tail winds on different sections of the course.

Dermot Hayes was first home for the club in 10th place and was 2nd O50. He had a great race following on from his National Gold O50 5,000m track win a couple of weeks ago to break his PB set at the BK5K in May in a time of 16:31.

Next we had 23rd Michael Ryan 17:28, 55th Eamon Morrissey 19:25, 67th Laura Armstrong 20:04 and 86th Kevin McCarthy 20:57.

Both Laura and Kevin broke their PB's they set in June at the Ballyskenach AC 5k.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training is now finished for the summer and will restart in September for the Cross Country season.