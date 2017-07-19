Adventure for all ages at Ballyhoura trails

With only a couple of weeks to the last race in the series, the Summer seems to have finally arrived and hopefully it will stick around for a while.

With the success of the Cahir half marathon last week, it’s worth a mention that the Charleville International half marathon is filling up fast so don’t be disappointed. North Cork are hoping to break all records this year as the race becomes more and more popular each year. Last year there were over 1150 runners registered for the race, this year they is already well over half that registered and North Cork AC expect to be well in excess of 1500 this year. The Dublin City Marathon is sold out, so watch out for the local news as there are a lot of warm up races on the run in to Dublin on the October weekend.

Churchtown Roadrunners AC was formed in 2016 and are going from strength to strength and their club colours have been very prominent at races all year. They pride themselves on being fun runners which is great as at the moment they are only growing numbers and they train as friends and likeminded people out trying to get fit and have some fun doing so. In a couple of year’s maybe they will have a few people who want to try championship races but for the moment it’s all just fun. They aren’t worried about the 21 Half Marathons or the 42 kilometre’s full Marathons, if you have done a couch to 5k and want to try the extra few k then the 5 mile on 25th of August in Churchtown is a must, reg will be from 5pm on the evening and the race starts at 7pm. Churchtown is no stranger to road racing as this was also in the original Ballyhoura active series and for us it is great to see a race revived in the area.

With the weather being so fine, don’t forget all the facilities at the bike centre in the Ballyhouras, so check out the Ballyhoura country website to get details of the Trim trail, the Nature trail and the Bike trails and the Orienteering trails. With the fine weather there is always something going on and even to walk up on to a hill near you on a trail can be an adventure for the kids.