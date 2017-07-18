Fire Engine helps to keep kids cool at Mooreabbey Milers AC fun day

Family fun was the name of the game for Tipperary athletic club Mooreabbey Milers last weekend. The club held it's annual family fun day on Saturday 15th in Galbally followed by a BBQ hosted by Tom and Tricha Blackburn.

Traditional sports day games such as the sack race and the spud and spoon race were enjoyed by the very young to the adults and parents in the club. There was fierce rivalry on the obstacle course as husbands and wives and fathers and sons etc., were pitted against each other. There was no love loss as the competitors weaved in and out of the poles, tiptoed across ladders and navigated their way under the nets in a race to the finish line.

We had a special treat in store for the young and young at heart as one of our club members, a fireman, arrived in a fire engine to cheers of delight and excitement. It was time to cool off with the aid of the engine's water hose followed by several trips around the field in the engine. There was a talk on fire safety and each child received a fire safety pack with fun games inside. Thanks to Marie, Stuart and JP for organising a very enjoyable event.

After working up an appetite it was off to the Blackburn's for a hearty BBQ and to enjoy delicious dessert baked by our members. Children enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle as adults sat around the outdoor fire chatting about the events of the day and the highs and lows of the year so far. Thanks to the Blackburn's for hosing the BBQ and to all who organised, cooked and baked the wonderful food.

Robert Cunningham scaled Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, for the second time this year. He traveled to Kerry last Sunday to take part in the Munster Championship race from Cronin's yard in sweltering conditions. Robert ran a very strong race to finish just outside the top ten and he was delighted with his overall performance. This followed another good result in the Irish Championship race on Croagh Patrick the weekend before.

Well done to Tricha Blackburn, John Frazer & Kathryn Hogan who supported the Canon Hayes 5k and 10k race in Tipperary Town last Friday 14th. Mary Pyke ran well in the Clerihan AC 5 mile race near Clonmel last Friday 14th also.

Three of our club men took part in one of the MMRA Munster League's toughest and longest races last Wednesday night. Keeper Hill near Killoscully was 13k in lenght and included a 550m climb along fire roads and some trail. Running very well on the night and celebrating his birthday was Willie O'Donoghue who finished in 9th place followed by Ger Hanley and Paddy Bourke.

On Wednesday 5th of July we had eight members taking part in the MMRA Curragh Woods race near Midleton in Cork. Tom Blackburn ran very well to finish in 2nd place, Willie O'Donoghue 12th, Mary-Louise Ryan was 1st lady followed by Robert Cunningham, JT Ryan, Marie O'Shea who was 3rd lady, Aoife Courtney and Mary Pyke. Well done all.

The very best of luck to all our over 35s who will compete in the county masters road championships in Clonmel this Sunday.

Training for adults continues right through the Summer on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm in the community field, Galbally.