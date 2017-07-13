Athletics: Ballyhoura Active

Our next event on in August and is the final race in the Active series.

In the mean time we would encourage as many people as possible to use the facilities at the Mountain Bike centre.

If you are looking to go for a stroll or to take the family for a picnic in the woods or fancy something more challenging, you could try out our Trim trail. The Trim trail is a permanent structure just over half a kilometre up from the car park when we officially opened it we brought in the Army to demonstrate how to use it, but you don’t need to be as fit as them guys to have a go. Each obstacle has instructions on it and you can pick what suits you.

If you have Kids and just want to entertain them for an hour there is the Nature trail. This is set up on the red loop walk which starts in the carpark and is just over two kilometres. There are flyers in the visitor centre which show you what animals are on the route or you can go on to the Ballyhoura country website and check it out on your phone. The kids will have to find the animals as they go around the course and the flyer gives information on each animal so there is an educational side to it as well.

There are also three permanent orienteering routes if you want to hone your skills at map reading.

There are also the trails and there are loads of them if all you want is a hike, and don’t forget the World Famous Mountain Bike trails, over a hundred kilometres of well-maintained trails and paths. This one facility on its own is fabulous to have on our doorstep so if you haven’t tried it out it might be time to give it a go.

On the running end of things Mooreabbey Milers AC held the Cahir half marathon in Cahir this weekend, a new route and a fabulous crowd of over three hundred and thirty runners signed up for this event on what turned out to be a beautiful sunny day. Sergio Ciobanu Clonliff Harriers AC won in a time of 74.02, Ray Cogan North East Runners AC was second and Kieran Lees Mooreabbey Milers AC was third. The lady’s race was won by Linda Groogan Dundrum AC in a super time of 89.01,Linda was well ahead and looked very comfortable. Second was Kealy Tideswell Clonmel AC and third was Ellen Hanley Grange Fermoy AC.

We also had a Relay and Kilmallock AC had the winning team in this PJ Carey and Tony McMahon romped home in the sunshine.