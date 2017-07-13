Athletics: Thurles Crokes AC

COILLTE 5k & 10K ROAD RACES

The annual Coillte 10k road race took place on Wednesday 5th July in Dundrum. Weather on the night was very hot and humid but that didn't stop our athletes putting in some fine performances. First home for the club on the night was Dennis Shanahan 8th in a time of 33.54 making him first man O/40 he was followed closely by John Treacy 10th in 34.12. Next was John Fogarty 37.19, Declan Ryan 37.39, Declan Doherty 37.47, Madeline Loughnane 39.04, Martina Ryan 43.10, Ray O'Riordan 44.11, Paula Mills 44.37, Will Ryan 49.44, David Fogarty 52.42, Eileen Carey 53.06, Aisling Ely 54.41 and Sharon Parisot 56.01.

In the junior 5k race Fred Crowley flew home in 1st place in a time of 17.46 followed by Emmet Fogarty 19.04 and Alex Crowley 20.11. Our first junior lady home was Emma Ely in a time of 24.52 making her 4th in the girls category. Well done to all who took part.

DUBLIN ATHLETICS GRADED MEET

Kevin Coleman traveled to Irishtown stadium Dublin to take part in a track & field graded meet on Wednesday 5th July. Kevin competed in the 800m A race where he ran a superb time of 2.02.16. Well done Kevin

BEAR ISLAND 5K

Saturday 8th July saw John O' Shaughnessy travel to Bear Island off the West Cork coast to compete in their 5k road race. John put in an excellent performance to come home in 1st place in a time of 18.56. Well done John

LITTLE ATHLETICS

Little athletics is back every Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. It is aimed at 4yr to 10yr olds cost is €2 per night.