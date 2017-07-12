Athletics: Dundrum AC

32ND ANNUAL COILLTE 10K

Our 32nd Annual Coillte 10k was held in Dundrum on Wednesday the 5th of July. We had great numbers with over 270 participants. We had the 10k for the Senior athletes which was over 2x 5k loops that passed back through the village. All finishers got a quality hand embroidered souvenir hand towel. We would like to thank everyone who participated, our main sponsor Coillte and their Recreation Officer Mary O'Brien who presented the prizes to the winner's. The Scouts for the use of their facilities, Kickhams GAA for the use of their parking facilities, Dinny Morrissey, O'Dwyer Steel, the Civil Defence, the Stewards, Registration which included Noel and Bridie Quirke, James and Mgt Heffernan, Michael and Mary Breen, for Photography; Kevin McCarthy, Susan Parker Laste and Seamus Tynan. Our catering staff, here all club members and their family members pulled together to make sandwiches and bake cakes and buns and for every who helped serve them with tea and coffee.

Dundrum AC Club Results:

JUNIOR 5K - 10th Jerry Hayes 21:46. 11th Millie Kelly 21:56 (3rd Girl). 12th Stephen McDonald 22:33. 14th Thomas Moore 25:53. 15th Michael Furlong 26:14. 16th David Carroll 26:37. 17th Paula Quirke 27:07. 18th Ruby Kelly 27:55. 19th Emma Kingston 27:55. 20th Niamh Buckley 28:11. 22nd Samikshya Sunar 34:41

SENIOR 10K - 5th Kevin Moore 33:13. 12th Gareth McGlinchey 34:57. 14th Dermot Hayes 35:17 (1st O50). 18th Michael Ryan 35:51 PB. 20th Colm Bradshaw 36:00. 24th Michael J Ryan 36:45. 26th Willie O'Dwyer 36:58 (2nd O45). 40th James Ryan 38:08 (2nd O50). 44th Martin Keane 38:32. 53rd Donal Keane 39:34. 55th Linda Grogan 39:45 PB (4th Lady). 61st Tony Delaney 40:20. 66th John Shanahan 40:32. 67th Tommy Byrnes 40:57. 71st Michael Moore 41:17 (1st O55). 74th Noel Casey 41:55. 76th Jim Halley 42:02. 81st Sean McGrath 42:19. 89th Laura Armstrong 42:51. 101st Mark Cullinane 44:02. 112th Michael Browne 44:46. 119th Martha Quirke 45:05 (2nd O40 Lady). 120th Catherine Fogarty 45:07. 123rd Teresa O'Connor 45:10. 129th Mairead Julian 45:29. 148th Declan Hogan 47:38. 152nd Mary Keane 48:08. 158th Brid Quirke 48:55 PB. 175th Tracie O'Dwyer 50:41 PB. 198th Eilish Ryan 54:33. 207th Elaine Murphy 55:53 PB. 208th Aisling Kiely 55:57. 210th Sarah Butler 56:00 PB. 217th Christina Fryday 57:25. 218th Sarah Fitzpatrick 57:41. 221st Patricia Lanigan Ryan 59:34 PB. 223rd Patricia Moloney 59:40 PB

DUBLIN DOCKLANDS 5K

The Dublin Docklands 5k was held on Thursday the 6th of July and hosted by Crusaders AC. There was over 1,800 participants and Mary Shanahan placed 919th in a time of 26:10.

CAHIR HALF MARATHON

The Cahir Half Marathon was held on Sunday the 9th of July and hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC. Linda Grogan had a superb race to win in a time of 1:29:01 in 24th place overall. What a fantastic result after she broke her 10k PB 4 days previous to break the 40 min barrier in 39:45. Congratulations to Linda in this well deserved win.

KILLUSTY 5 MILE

The Killusty 5 Mile was held on Friday the 30th of June. We had 5 club athletes take part. Jim Halley was first home for the club in 11th place in 32:51. Next we had four Fit4Life ladies, 39th Sarah Fitzpatrick 47:15, 41st Christina Fryday 47:59, 45th Mary Shanahan 49:13 and was 1st Lady O35 and 47th Patricia Moloney 49:35.

NATIONAL JUVENILE TRACK AND FIELD

The Irish Life Health National Juvenile Track and Field Championships were held over the 8th and 9th of July in Tullamore. We had one Juvenile compete in the U12 600m. Shane Buckley ran really well to place 9th in 1:46.13. This was a great result especially considering Shane is only 11 and was competing against older athletes.