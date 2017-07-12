Coillte 10k Results from Dundrum
Dundrum AC's Linda Grogan and Kevin Moore at the Coillte 10k.
32nd Annual Coillte 10 km Road Race Dundrum Co Tipperary
Senior Men
1st David Mansfield Clonliffe Harriers 32:03
2nd Niall Shanahan Crecora 32:22
3rd Colm Turner Limerick AC 32:44
4th James Doran An Riocht AC 32:58
5th Kevin Moore Dundrum AC 33:13
6th Declan Moore Bilboa AC 33:34
O/40 Men
1st Denis Shanahan Thurles Crokes 33:54
2nd Tommy O’Brien An Riocht AC 35:06
O/45 Men
1st Tony Reidy Portlaoise 33:45 Record
2nd William O’Dwyer Dundrum AC 36:58
O/50 Men
1st Dermot Hayes Dundrum AC 35:17
2nd James Ryan Dundrum AC 38:08
O/55 Men
1st Michael Moore Dundrum AC 41:17
O/60 Men
1st James Sullivan Tipperary Town 39:55 Record
Junior Men 5K
1st Fred Crowley Thurles Crokes 17:46
2nd Kevin O’Grady Ashbrook Lawn 18:03
3rd Alexandre Davy Ena Angers 18:19
Senior Women
1st Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisakane 36:40
2nd Michelle Cox Newbridge AC 38:20
3rd Madeline Loughnane Thurles Crokes 39:04
4th Linda Grogan Dundrum AC 39:45
5th Grainne O’Callaghan North Cork 39:48
6th Aine Roche Clonmel 41:02
O/35 Women
1st Maeve Flannery Derg AC 41:51
2nd Tracy Culleton Ballynonty 44:57
O/40 Women
1st Paula Hills Thurles Crokes 44:37
2nd Martha Quirke Dundrum AC 45:05
O/45 Women
1st Siobhan McHugh Clonmel 42:34 Record
2nd Martina Ryan Thurles Crokes 43:10
O/50 Women
1st Eileen Carey Thurles Crokes 53:06
O/55 Women
1st Dorothy Ryan Limerick County Club 46:52
Junior Women 5K
1st Louise Stack Portlaoise AC 19:47
2nd Tara McDonough North Down AC 21:17
3rd Millie Kelly Dundrum AC 21:56
