Athletics: Borrisoleigh Track Attack

Track-Attacking Around Tipp

On Friday morning last at 5am, recently crowned Mayor of Borrisoleigh Paddy Dolan unleashed a group of Track-Attackers to navigate their way around the roads of the Premier County in what was named the Track-Attack Trip Around Tipp.

The event which was sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services captured the imagination of all involved and if the success of it was to be measured by the reaction of all those involved when the final troop crossed the finish line at 8:26 on Saturday night, then it would be safe to say that the whole experience will long be stored in their memory banks for many years to come.

The complete trek was 370km which was broken into 12 segments of 30km and one of 10km. Six months previously, the vast majority of the participants would have considered a 6km run as their long run of the week so when you consider what this tremendous group of people have completed, their achievement is truly amazing.

Along the route we were joined by some of our good friends from nearby Templemore to share in the tremendous sporting fete and we would like to thank them for all their support. A huge thanks to all our sponsors for their continued support for the Track-Attack project. Thanks to Celtic Pure who were our official water sponsors for the event while we would also like to thank JP O’Meara of the Logo Factory in Nenagh for the brilliant job he did in designing our event shirt.

A huge thanks must go to the full support team that worked tirelessly right throughout the 2 day event which includes the drivers of our support cars, the people who drove our participants to their destinations and those who helped with water and food distribution all around the course.

The atmosphere out around the various segments was unreal and full marks to all who went out of their way to travel around the county to lend their support to the participants. A huge thanks must go to Declan Maher for his support towards the event and the club in general.

Thanks to the 91 participants who made the whole experience possible and no doubt you will now all be waiting to see what lies ahead for next year’s Track-Attack Challenge