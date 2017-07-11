Athletics: Moycarkey Coolcroo AC

Irish Life Health National Juvenile Championships Tullamore

As he approaches the end of his career as a juvenile athlete Daniel Ryan travelled to Tullamore with his family this weekend and delivered performances befitting any senior athlete. In the U19 110mH Daniel won gold and attained a Championship Best Performance in a time of 14.48s. Later in the day he claimed gold in the U19 Shot Putt and PB of 14.47m. Congratulations Daniel.

Daniel was joined by his sister Anna and brothers Jack and Dillon, Anna took silver in the U16 Pole Vault and her brother Jack won gold in the U17 Shot Putt with a best of 14.70m.

There was also 4th place finishes for Anna in U16 Discus and Dillon in U15 Javelin. Well done to the Ryan family!

Liam McDonagh competed in the 3K Race Walk, Liam who is exceptional in his discipline dug deep in his last 200m to claim gold in an incredible time of 15.03.

Sean Mockler was in the hammer event and threw 5K breaking the 60m mark on two occasions claiming gold and a PB of 62.36, a huge throw well done!

Congratulations to all our athletes and a special thanks to their families for their ongoing help and support ! We now look forward to weekend 2 at the National Championships!

Road Racing

Congratulations to Paddy Cummins and Laurenz Egan and Tiernan O'Donnell who ran in the Coilte 10k on a very sultry evening in Dundrum. Paddy who is in super form came 9th overall in a time of 34.03, Tiernan ran it in a superb time of 45 mins and Luarenz came home in a fantastic time of 48.59. Great results on what would have been tough running conditions.

Moycarkey Coolcroo Annual Road Race

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC will once again host their annual road race on Friday 18th August @ 7.30pm. This is a 5k flat circuit and will suit most people and one might even be able to improve on their PB.

Prizes for 1st three men and 1st three women home and the Entry Fee is 10 Euro.

Registration is from 6.30PM at the Moycarkey- Borris Community & Sports Centre in Littleton.