Athletics: Dundrum AC

MEDAL HAUL AT THE NATIONAL MASTERS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health National Masters Track and Field Championship was held on Sunday the 2nd of July in Tullamore, Co Offaly. We had 3 club athletes compete at the highest level nationally in their age categories. All three came home with medals and two were National Champions. Dermot Hayes had a superb race to claim Gold in the O50 Men's 5,000m in a time of 16:47. Liam O'Dwyer won Bronze in the O65 High Jump in 1.15. Micheàl O'Beirne was the oldest athlete to compete at these Championships and came home with an amazing four Golds in the O85. I'm the Shot Putt 3.28, Discus 6.81, Javelin 5.71 and Weight for Distance 2.36. Huge congratulations to all three.

ST COCAS 5K KILCOCK

The St Cocas AC 5k was held in Kilcock, Co Kildare on Friday the 30th of June. This course is a fast course and Gareth McGlinchey put it to good use to claim a fantastic PB time of 16:17 and placed 28th in a highly competitive race.

AN BRÙ AC 5 MILE

The An Brù AC 5 Mile was held in Bruff, Co Limerick on Friday the 30th of June. We had one club athlete compete. Michael Moore had a good race to place 40th in a time of 33:15.

BORRISOLEIGH 5K

The Borrisoleigh 5k was held on Tuesday the 27th of June and was hosted by Borrisoleigh Track Attack. Conditions were dry with a head on wind from 3km to the finish with two challenging hills at 2km and 4.5km. We had a huge turnout from the club with 34 club athletes taking part ranging from Juniors, Seniors and Fit4Life members. First home for the club was 5th Gareth McGlinchey 16:49. Great time and placing in a competitive race. Next we had 13th Michael Ryan 17:49 and right with him 15th Willie O'Dwyer 17:49 (3rd O40), 22nd Martin Keane 18:15, followed by his brother 34th Donal Keane 19:07, 41st Shane Buckley 19:26 (4th Junior) and 45th Linda Grogan 19:40 had a great race to place 3rd Lady in a competitive field. Next we had 49th Michael Moore 19:51 (3rd O50), 52nd Noel Casey 20:05, 60th Laura Armstrong 20:44 (5th Lady), 69th Kevin McCarthy 21:09, 78th Mary Keane 21:34, 111th Brid Quirke 23:26, 122nd Caroline Breen 23:57, 129th Tracie O'Dwyer in a PB time of 24:20, 131st Stephen McDonald 24:22, 134th Aine Hennessey 24:34, 153rd Elaine Murphy in a PB time of 26:10, 160th Aisling Kiely 26:49, 164th Sarah Mulally 26:57, 168th Mary Shanahan 27:10, 169th Caroline Dawdry in a PB time of 27:11, 172nd Christina Fryday in a PB time of 27:16, 174th Aine Bradshaw in a PB time of 27:19, 177th Siobhan Harrington 27:27, 192nd Martina Butler 28:14 and with her 193rd Patricia Moloney 28:14, 203rd Catriona Sadlier in a PB time of 28:54, 219th Colette Alley 30:12, 238th Michelle Crosse 31:42, 241st Mgt Carroll in a PB time of 31:53, 256th Orela Blake 33:04, 270th Ali Donnelly 34:26 and 273rd Mgt Kelly in a PB time of 35:09. The Ladies won 1st Place Team with Laura Armstrong, Mary Keane, Brid Quirke and Caroline Breen on the team. The Men won 2nd Place Team with Gareth McGlinchey, Michael Ryan, Martin Keane and Donal Keane on the team.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training is now finished for the summer and will restart in September for the Cross Country season.

COILLTE 10K

Our 32nd Annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday the 5th of July at 8pm. Lovely flat course over two loops. There will also be a 5k for the Juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for Juniors. Chip timed.