Tobin & O'Doherty defend Borrisoleigh titles

The fourth annual Borrisoleigh 5km which was sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services produced a large crowd of athletes from many clubs within Tipperary and beyond. At the head of the field, we were treated to a cracking race when the defending champion Sean Tobin from Clonmel AC went head to head with Kenyan athlete Peter Somba who runs out of the Dunboyne club in Co. Meath.

On the sound of the start horn, the field left the village at a blistering pace and it wasn’t long before they returned but it was the leg speed of the American Colleges athlete that ruled supreme at he pulled away over the last 200 metres in impressive style. Despite his excellent finish, the defending champion just lost out on his own course record of 14:58 when he stopped the clock at 15:01. Third home on the night was Michael Carey, another hugely promising athlete from the Clonmel stable.

For the fourth year running, Borrisokane’s Siobhan O’Doherty led the female field home when breaking the tape in 17:40. Another impressive outing from Thurles Crokes’ athlete Madeline Loughnane saw her claim second spot in 18:58 while Dundrum’s Linda Grogan was part of the 50 athletes who were part of the sub 20 minute club when claiming third spot in 19:40.

In the men’s Over 40, Clonmel were again aboard the highest step of the winner’s podium with David Ryan calming the title in 16:52. Templemore’s Pater Madden was second in 17:43 while Dundrum’s William O’Dwyer clinched the third spot in 17:49.

The Over 50’s title went to Crokes athlete John O’Shaughnessy in 18:40, Track-Attacker John F. Kennedy had a superb performance to claim second in 19:09 while Michael Moore from the Dundrum club secured third in 19:51.

Multiple World Overage Champion, Joe Gough from the West Waterford Club won the Over 60’s in 19:17 while the Coolquill duo of Matt and Jack Alexander took second and third respectfully in 20:25 and 21:04.

Dane Ryan from Nenagh Olympic AC clinched the Junior Men’s grade in 18:24 with Moyne’s Dylan McLaughlin and Daniel Slattery of Clonmel claiming the other podium positions.

Templemore ruled supreme in the men’s team event with the team of Tony Fogarty, Sean Percy, Larry Stapleton and Mike Gleeson claiming the title. Dundrum finished in second position while the Thurles Crokes quartet finished in third spot.

Crokes also claimed the Over 40’s women’s grade thanks to an excellent performance from Martina Ryan with her winning time recorded at 20:50. Track-Attacker Eithne Kennedy was second home in 21:16 while Anne McCormack from Ballyskenagh AC took third place.

The Over 50’s title headed to the Treaty County with Helen Hartigan from An Bru finishing head of the pack in 22:58. The remaining podium places were claimed by Track-Attackers with Teresa Murray taking second in 24:08 and Kathleen O’Meara third in 24:56.

Another Track-Attacker Emer Delargy won the Junior Women’s grade in 23:26 with the Ballyskenach duo of Lauren Ormond and Imelda Hennessy claiming second and third places respectfully.

The quartet of Laura Armstrong, Mary Keane, Brid Quirke and Tracy Dwyer combined brilliantly to claim the women’s team event with Moyne AC taking second and the local Track-Attackers taking third.

A field of 450 people participated in the run and walk which was a fantastic number and Track-Attack would like to thank every one of those for their support on the night.