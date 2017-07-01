Athletics: Ballyhoura AC

Last Friday night we were in Newtown Shandrum for the Shandrum AC 5 mile road race. The evening was looking pretty bleak weather wise but the rain held off and in spite of the menacing sky it stayed dry and cool perfect for running.The men’s race was won by PJ Carey Kilmallock AC who led from the start and just kept stretching his lead all the way around the route, 2nd was Willie O Conner Galtee Runners AC and 3rd was Tony Mc Mahon from Kilmallock AC. The lady’s race was run by Brigita Lukste North Cork AC, 2nd was Annette o Reilly from Kilfinane AC and 3rd was Deirdre O Leary from North Cork AC. We had refreshments in the local hall and prize giving. . I would like to thank the Shandrun AC lads for putting such a great event and for organising it so professionally.

Next Friday night we are in Bruff for the An Bru AC 5 mile road race, this race has been one of the biggest in the series over the last few years and we look forward to seeing you all back there this year. An Bru AC have always run a very good event and Bruff is at the very centre of the region. The race itself is very flat and An Bru AC have some of the best runners in Limerick so it promises to be very hot up front.

We also had our Duathlon on Saturday Morning in the Ballyhoura’s ,26 Duathlete’s toed the line for what was a great morning after the 4 km run Derek Croal led by over 3 and a half minutes. Derek was clearly a runner as after the cycle he found himself over 30 seconds down, but his superior running shills gave him a full minute of a cushion at the finish. Second was Timo Shinners and third was Sean Cunningham, Sean did very well to finish as the pedal came off his bike and he came into transition running with the bike. The lady’s race was also eventful even dough the first lady won easily there was a serious battle behind her, Sarah wheelan had a great run but out on the bike she ran into trouble as her chain broke, but thanks to one of our stewards who lent her his bike and she finished only seconds ahead of Cora Fenton who nearly caught her on the run into to the finish. So it finished Geraldine Gill 1st Sarah Whelan 2nd and Cora Fenton 3rd. Thanks to Our sponser’s Ray and Mary Sampson of Lazy dog and Ballyhass lakes and leisure, Cecilstown Co Cork.