Athletics Dundrum AC

BMC GRAND PRIX WATFORD

TheBMC Grand Prix was held in Watford on Saturday the 24th of June. Kevin Moore was representing Brighton and Hove City AC in the 3,000m he had a great race to place 12th on a fantastic PB time of 8:45.

DAVE FOGARTY 4 MILE

The Annual Dave Fogarty 4 Mile was held on Thursday the 22nd of June in Thurles and was hosted by Thurles Crokes AC. Weather conditions were good over a challenging hilly course. We had 16 athletes compete which included 10 Fit4Life ladies, with many of them making their debut over this distance. Keeping up his fantastic form and first home for the club was 4th Dermot Hayes 22:17, followed by 6th Colm Bradshaw 22:44 and 23rd Linda Grogan 25:30 and was 4th Lady. Great running by Colm and Linda especially considering they both won the Golden GAA 5k the previous night. Next we had 31st Michael Moore 26:31, who was closely followed by 32nd Laura Armstrong 26:37, 52nd Mairead Julian 28:54 (Mairead ran the Golden GAA 5k the previous night also). First home from the Fit4life group was 72nd Brid Quirke 31:28, 83rd Tracie O'Dwyer 33:16, 94th Aisling Kiely 35:05 (1st O55 Lady), 96th Elaine Murphy 35:29, 102nd Mary Shanahan 36:33, 103rd Caroline Dawdry 37:07 and hot on her heels 104th Christina Fryday 37:10, closely followed by 105th Martina Butler 37:17, 114th Patricia Moloney 39:13, closely followed by 115th Catriona Sadlier 39:19 (who also ran the Golden GAA 5k the previous night).

COUNTY JUVENILE B TRACK AND FIELD

The County Juvenile ‘B’ Track and Field was held in Clonmel on Sunday the 25th of June. We had 23 athletes taking part. We had some fine results with double Gold medals being won by Aidan Skeffington in the boys U12 80m and Long Jump and Shannon O’Grady in the girls U11 80m and Turbo Javelin. We also had Gold medals for Orla Ryan in the girls U13 600m, Cathal Heney in the boys U10 Long Jump and Aisling Carroll in the girls U9 Turbo Javelin. Silver medals were won by Orla Ryan in the girls U13 80m, Bobby McLoughlin in the boys U9 200m, Aisling DeCruis in the girls U11 500m, Ruby Kelly in the girls U/10 300m and Tadgh O’Donnell in the boys U12 600m. Bronze medals were won by Aisling DeCruis in the girls U11 Turbo Javelin, Nessa Dwan in the Girls U9 200m, Cathal Heney in the boys U10 300m, Conor Kennedy in the boys U10 Long Jump, Emma Kingston in the girls U10 Long Jump and Bobby McLoughlin in the boys U9 60m. Others who took part were Cian Buckley, Oisin O’Neill and Eoin Kennedy in the boys U9. Anna Butler, Belle Kelly and Muireann O’Neill in the girls U9. Kate McCarthy and Brid Quirke in the girls U10, Sarah McLoughlin in the girls U11, Jack Heffernan in the Boys U11 and Paula Quirke in the girls U12. Most of them won medals in the combined club relays where all club athletes were mixed together to form teams. Well done to everyone and this brings the County Juvenile Track and Field season to an end and training will now stop until September when we will return for the Cross Country season. We wish Shane Buckley the best of luck in the U12 All Ireland 600m and Turbo Javelin to be held in Tullamore in a couple of weeks. Well done to Lorna Ryan who ran well in the Munster U14 800m and 1,500m last weekend but did not come home with a medal.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

COILLTE 10K

Our 32nd Annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday the 5th of July at 8pm. Lovely flat course over two loops. There will also be a 5k for the Juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for Juniors. Chip timed.