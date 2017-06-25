Coolquill A.C.: Stevens wins Michael Cahill 5km

On Friday evening last we celebrated our 20th Anniversary of Michael Cahill 5km.

Held in warm sunny conditions our very own William Stevens was the winner in fine time of 16.24. William had to work hard to fight off the challenge of 2nd place and also training colleague Dennis Shanahan from Thurles 16.45, Dermot Hayes of Dundrum finishing in 3rd place 17.06.

The winner of the ladies was Aine Roche Clonmel 19.53,Laura Armstrong Dundrum 2nd 20.40 with her club mate Mary Keane 3rd 22.00mins.

We were delighted to see so many back out wearing the club colours with pride and also some of our long lost athletes from previous getting back into the swing of it again, Paul Molloy having excellent run in 16th place 18.40 just shows he’s never lost the talent, also great to see former county cross country masters champion from just few years ago Donal Horgan coming in under 24 mins.

There were good runs also from Ross Alexander, Michael Carey just back from injury, Andrew and Brian Smyth, Philip Hogan, Matt Alexander, Jack Alexander, Andrew Galloway, Kieran & Francis Murray, Eddie Cahalan, Emma & Aisling Ely, Colin Murray, Kay White, Hillary Collins, Sarah Cooke, Alma Cooke.

You can fine full list of results on popupraces.ie or on their Facebook page and also pictures of all finishers when you’re looking your best as you cross the finish line, well done to each and every one that took part, apologies if I have left out and club members from above names.

We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors Thomas and Alma Cooke of Ballincurry Wind Farm for their support, it is very much appreciated as without your help it would not be possible for us to continue year on year to keep club going. We would also like to thank Brian Conroy of popupraces.ie for coming from Kildare to take care of the timing and photos and entertainment, and also the local civil defence, to all the volunteer’s, stewards that helped with traffic management and safety, and to everybody that helped out in any way and not forgetting Aishling Morris who took on lead roll with the refreshments.