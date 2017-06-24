Athletics: Dundrum AC

THOROUGHBRED RUN KILDARE

The Thoroughbred Run Kildare was held on Sunday the 18th. Ausra Mackeviciute competed in the Half Marathon in stifling heat and placed 67th overall and 8th Lady in 1:44:05.

BANK OF IRELAND RUNWAY RUN

The Bank of Ireland Runway Run was held at midnight on Saturday the 17th June in Shannon Airport, Co Clare. Two of our Fit4Life members make the trip down to complete the 5k on the runway in stifling heat in a field of 1,107 runners. Mary Shanahan had a great race to place 356th in 27:07 and Christina Fryday was 376th in 27:28.

MICHAEL CAHILL 5K

The Michael Cahill 5k was held on Friday the 16th of June in Ballingarry and hosted by Coolquill AC. It marked the races 20th Anniversary in memory of great young athlete of Coolquill AC. The weather conditions were stifling heat with an out and back course with an uphill return. We had 11 athletes compete. Dermot Hayes continued his great streak from the Munster Track and Field and placed a strong 3rd place in 17:06, he was followed by 4th Martin Keane in 17:47, 9th John Shanahan 18:12, 28th Tommy Byrnes 19:36, 32nd Noel Casey 20:14. Next we had 37th Laura Armstrong 20:40 continuing her good form placing 3rd Lady, 44th Donal Keane 21:04, 47th Kevin McCarthy 21:18, 54th Brian Devitt 21:47, 57th Mary Keane 22:00 and 65th Jerry Hayes 22:56.

GER MULLANE MEMORIAL 10K

The Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday the 16th of June in Cappamore, Co Limerick and hosted by Bilboa AC. The weather was stifling hot conditions. We had 6 athletes compete. Colm Bradshaw was first home for the club in 7th place in 36:20. A great time considering the heat. Next we had 10th Michael Ryan 37:01, 18th Stephen Ryan 39:11. Linda Grogan had a great race to place 28th and was 1st Lady in 41:27, she was closely followed by 30th Tony Delaney 41:35 and 53rd Mairead Julian 45:32 and was 5th Lady and 2nd Lady O40.

MUNSTER SENIOR AND MASTERS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Senior and Master Track and Field Championship was held on Sunday the 11th of June in CIT, Cork. We had 3 master athletes compete. Dermot Hayes struck double Gold in the Men's O50 category. He won the 1,500m I'm 4:48.10 and the 3,000m in 10:03.91. Great to see such a hard working athlete get results like this. Liam O'Dwyer competed in the Men's O65 category. He competed in 4 events. He won Silver in the High Jump 1.05m and Bronze in the Shot Putt 3.11m. He placed 4th in both the Discus 14.95m and Hammer 16.25m. Michèal O'Beirne also competed in 4 events in the Men's O85. He won Triple Gold in the Javelin 5.90m, Discus 16.35m and the Weight for Distance 2.92m. He also won Silver in the Shot Putt 3.11m.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm, at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on our Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

COILLTE 10K

Our 32nd Annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday the 5th of July at 8pm. Lovely flat course over two loops. There will also be a 5k for the Juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for Juniors. Chip timed.