Athletics: Templemore AC

In recent years the male athletes of Templemore athletic Club have dominated both individual events and the Relays at Indoor and Outdoor level, but on Sunday last the pendulum swung towards the ladies.!!

First, Pride of place must go to Genieve Rowland as she won Gold in the Javelin (Record); Long Jump; Shot Putt; 100 m and a fifth in the Relay.

In that Gold Medal team she was joined by Orla McDonnell, Sandra Gillick and Corne Shoeman. Well done ladies.

But the men continued to shine with Silver in the 4X100m Relay. The team was: Danny Meaney, Adrian McGinley, Kevin Shorthall and Sam Ryan.

Danny and Kevin won Individual Gold in the Long Jump and High Jump respectively. Then Adrian mCGinley won Gold in the 400m and Silver in the 200m. A total of 16 medals won at the Munster Track & Field Masters.

Congrats to all concerned on what was a great day for the club. We now move on to the All Ireland Masters in Tullamore on Sunday 2nd July.

Clothing Drive

The clubhouse on the Athletic Track will remain open from 9am to 9pm daily for receipt of Bags of Clothes for the Re-Cycling Drive.